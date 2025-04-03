Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KFSN, the ABC-owned station in Fresno, California, has created a hard-hitting weather promo that focuses on prepping for the weekend. The spot combines a variety of typical weekend activities with on-set footage of the station’s weather team accompanied by an urgent musical bed that drives the overall tone of the spot. Also used is the station’s “Count on Kevin” tagline, referencing chief meteorologist Kevin Musso, which is part of a script that creates a link to how viewers “count down” to the weekend.

Here’s another “Count on Kevin” spot from 2024: