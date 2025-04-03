Video: Austin station showcases its streamer with ‘interactive’ promo
KXAN, Nexstar Media Group’s NBC affiliate in Austin, Texas, is promoting its KXAN+ streaming service with this spot that uses the concept of a user interface to transport viewers from various scenes.
