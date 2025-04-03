Sony Electronics introduces Ocellus, a camera tracking system for spatial content in augmented reality and virtual production

Sony Electronics Inc. is launching its first camera tracking system, Ocellus (ASR-CT1), designed to simplify and facilitate augmented reality (AR) and virtual production applications in broadcast and cinema by providing marker-free camera tracking through multiple sensors. Ocellus is camera agnostic and can be used with both cinema and broadcast cameras.

“The growing market for virtual production and augmented reality demands simpler, more efficient workflows. Metadata like camera position, orientation, and lens values are crucial throughout the production lifecycle,” said Theresa Alesso, President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “Our new camera tracking system, Ocellus, delivers valuable, real-time data, enhancing efficiency based on insights from professionals worldwide.”

Ocellus, perfectly suited for virtual production such as In-Camera VFX and AR, sends the camera position and orientation data while the camera is shooting. The system comprises a sensor unit, a processing box, and three lens encoders, and can be used with Sony Cinema Line cameras, system cameras, and non-Sony cameras.

With the five image sensors and Sony’s Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology, the system creates a reference map[1], enabling stable marker-free tracking both indoors and outdoors.

When using Sony cameras,[2] metadata regarding focus, iris, and zoom values from the camera and lens can be obtained via the camera’s SDI[4] output and transmitted in real-time to external devices via Ethernet cable. If the lens does not support metadata acquisition through the camera, lens encoders can be attached to the lens to obtain this metadata. The acquired metadata can then be used for virtual production and AR. The system also supports the recording of tracking data, camera/lens metadata, timecode and file name, which can be used for the post-production workflow.

Sony continues its unwavering support for creators in the virtual production and AR space, with tools ranging from acquisition to display screens, such as the Crystal LED Verona, and software-based solutions, such as the Virtual Production Tool Set.

Key Features

Compact and lightweight sensor unit with five image sensors:

Five image sensors provide stable marker-free tracking and high occlusion resistance, critical for operations

If at least one image sensor in use captures valid feature points, tracking data can be extracted

Infrared Light-Emitting Diodes (IR LEDs) on both sides of each image sensor help tracking in low-light environments

Visible Light Cut Unit included for stable tracking in environments with flashing lights or frequent lighting changes, such as during a live concert

Sensor unit dimensions: approx. 86 mm × 60 mm × 43 mm (W × H × D), weight: approx. 250 g (39″ × 2.36″ × 1.69″, weight: approx. 0.56lbs)

Easy installation and position adjustment using the NATO rail mounting parts (included)

Connection to the processing box via a single USB Type-C cable with a lock mechanism, powered by the processing box via same USB Type-C cable

Processing Box:

Real-time transmission of tracking data and camera2/lens3 metadata to CG rendering software like Unreal Engine via Ethernet cable[7] in free-d format

Equipped with Genlock input, Timecode input, SDI input/output terminals, and lens encoder connection terminals

Supports recording tracking data and camera/lens metadata as FBX files on SDXC memory cards (UHS-II/UHS-I) synchronized with video files of main camera

OLED display for checking IP address, tracking information, lens data, and more

Lens Encoder:

Detects precise rotation angles and position of lens focus, iris, and zoom using built-in rotary encoder

Transmits lens data to the processing box via LEMO 7-pin cable

Enables metadata acquisition for lenses and cameras that do not support lens data embedding via SDI output

Includes five different types of gears for various lenses

The camera tracking system Ocellus (ASR-CT1) will be exhibited at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2025 in Las Vegas, USA, starting April 6, 2025, in the Sony booth N439.