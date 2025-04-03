Storj’s Object Mount for MacOS launches at NAB Show 2025

Storj launched the MacOS client of its new Object Mount product, a game-changing workflow accelerator for media and entertainment to be featured at NAB Las Vegas. The MacOS client joins the Windows client announced in Q4 2024 and the Linux client, launched in 2022.

Object Mount delivers highly responsive, POSIX-compliant file system access to content residing in cloud or on-premise object storage platforms, without changing the data format. As a result, creative professionals can instantly access content on any S3-compatible or blob object storage service, as if they were working with familiar file storage systems. This transforms the accessibility and impact of object storage for technical and non-technical professionals alike.

Object Mount is available for users of any cloud platform or on-premise object storage vendor. It is universally compatible and does not require any data migration or format conversion. “Object Mount greatly simplifies post-production cloud workflows, allowing creators to collaborate and edit content directly from buckets. It also allows users to access media archives in object storage directly from their file systems — no pre-staging, no delays. We’re proud to demo Object Mount at NAB 2025 and share how it redefines cloud-based media workflows,” said Colby Winegar, CEO, Storj.

Object Mount allows creative and technical professionals to use their S3 storage bucket as a media hub — transforming object storage into a single source of truth for collaborating with:

Blazing-fast ingest: Move media from set to cloud fast, without bottlenecks or delays with simple drag and drop.

High-Performance online cloud editing: Edit raw files directly from on-premise or cloud storage, without costly pre-staging.

Cloud-centric collaboration: Work with global teams in real time, directly from the cloud S3 bucket.

Seamless app integration: Bring editing, transcoding, and workflow automation directly to the content.

Smart archiving & cost efficiency: Optimize storage costs while ensuring always-on accessibility for media assets.

“Object Mount simply and powerfully overcomes a previously unmet need in the industry’s transition to more collaborative and remote workflows. The ability to stream right from cloud object storage without intermediaries delivers a new paradigm in media workflows. Instead of constantly moving files, creative teams now can work directly from cloud archives as if they were shared storage — unlocking real-time collaboration without traditional bottlenecks,” said Nick Soper, Tyrell.

Object Mount allows broadcasting, post production, VFX and ad agency professionals to work faster and more easily with a drag-and-drop, plug-and-play approach. It requires no additional configuration and doesn’t have a proprietary format that locks in users like other file management systems. This democratizes data service, giving users more freedom, flexibility and speed. The product is capable of ultra-high throughput, and adapts to a range of workflow and caching requirements.