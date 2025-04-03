Vinten VEGA adds tracking, device control features

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vinten, a brand of Videndum, will debut several updates to its VEGA control system at NAB Show 2025. The updates include enhanced presenter tracking, broader device control features, and a redesigned user interface.

According to the company, the changes are intended to improve operational control and creative flexibility in studio and live broadcast production.

“These updates are a direct result of listening to our users, giving them more precise control and flexibility to meet the evolving demands of live and studio production,” said Sergio Brighel, executive vice president of robotics and prompting technology at Videndum Production Solutions.

The presenter tracking function now supports in-flight trimming, allowing pan, tilt and zoom adjustments during camera moves. Other updates include ad-hoc tracking via deadband-only templates and live video setup. A new shot trim feature allows tracking adjustments without triggering broader camera moves.

In device control, VEGA now supports assigning video routing, tally mapping and automation settings to “sets,” which represent logical groupings of equipment. This enables flexible reconfiguration of production environments. Additionally, VEGA now integrates with select third-party broadcast robotics systems, extending tracking and control functions beyond Videndum hardware.

The updated user interface introduces a resizable shot grid, repositioned action buttons, and improved navigation, which the company states will help operators manage complex productions more efficiently.

The new VEGA features will be available for demonstration at the Videndum booth, N2121, during NAB Show 2025.

