Vizrt releases its first dedicated NDI audio connection solution, Viz Connect Audio

Vizrt, the leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, today announces Viz Connect Audio — the company’s first dedicated audio connectivity and monitoring technology product.

Viz Connect Audio adds, for the first time, a much-needed ability to manage any and all NDI sources on a network, both visually and aurally.

“Audio is just as important as video in any live production. By ensuring seamless and flexible audio connectivity using the same NDI network, with streaming infrastructure also widely used for video, Viz Connect Audio guarantees professional-quality, easy to configure live productions,” says Steve Taylor, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Vizrt.

Easy integration, endless connectivity

Viz Connect Audio makes it easy for users to connect analog audio sources, configure and convert them to NDI, enabling their use in a local or remote NDI ecosystem. At the same time, Viz Connect Audio allows visibility of all NDI audio sources on the NDI network.

“While TriCasters have long provided the ability to connect audio sources directly into the live production switcher, with Viz Connect Audio, the focus is firmly on enabling users to bring in analog audio sources, convert them to NDI, and connect them straight to the NDI network — strengthening the entire workflow and flexibility of the ecosystem,” says Christopher McLendon, Senior Product Manager, Vizrt.

Ideal for broadcast studios, event producers, corporate communications, educational institutions, content creators, and anyone doing a live production, Viz Connect Audio easily integrates, enabling the visibility, monitoring, and control of a production’s audio sources.

As one of the first dedicated NDI IP Audio solutions, Viz Connect Audio brings endless connectivity options, expanding unrivaled production possibilities using a range of formats.

See it live at NAB 2025! (Booth W3031)

At NAB 2025, Viz Connect Audio will be showcased in its seamless integration with Vizrt’s flagship TriCaster, the TriCaster Vizion.

Advertisement

Across demonstration pods and experience areas, Vizrt will be showing real-world solutions that solve everyday production challenges. One of its focuses is on live production, and particularly, how professional events and broadcasts can be created easily, cost-effectively, and in a truly integrated way.

Demonstrating the versatility of the TriCaster range, and how it adapts to diverse production needs, Viz Connect Audio will sit at the heart of the essential, strengthened, and connected audio sources and management.