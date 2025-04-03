Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After merging branding under the “Gulf Coast News” banner earlier in 2025, Hearst-owned WBBH and Montclair Communications‘ WZVN, are out with a image-style campaign helping introduce the new combined name. The spot starts with name-dropping multiple communities the stations serves in the Ft. Myers, Florida, area, and then walks viewers through the combined efforts of the two stations and how it’s focused on bringing them better news and weather coverage.