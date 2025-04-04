Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In this promo from Los Angeles‘ KABC, the station helps define what it means to be “Southern California’s news leader.” The talent-centric spot features a collection of clips of anchors, reporters and weather team members answering the question “What does it mean?” with a variety of responses designed to showcase various aspects of the station, including a rather dramatic fisted appearance from forecaster Dallas Raines.