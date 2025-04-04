Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Fighting for what’s right in this place we call home” is a great way to summarize the theme of this promo from KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada, which focuses on its consumer and investigative reporting. The promo features multiple clips of the Scripps-owned station’s reporters actively working on stories, often with the words they’re speaking shown on-screen.s