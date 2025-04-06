Accedo levels up OTT video services with Design Studio for Accedo One

Global provider of video streaming software and services, Accedo, has announced that a new tool, Design Studio, has been added to its award-winning SaaS platform, Accedo One. This will empower product owners and designers to architect and build the visual layout of a video service to something that fits the unique needs of their brand and customers, without writing a single line of code.

Competing solutions are often built around preset design templates, but with Design Studio it is possible to design, build and deploy attractive and user-friendly OTT services directly from design paradigms created in third party tools. With this, Accedo One is a SaaS platform that is able to closely emulate the flexibility and scalability of a bespoke OTT service.

Design Studio can be used in real time, making it possible to continuously adapt and evolve the design and structure of the OTT service to improve the experience for end users while differentiating the service from competitors. Within minutes, a service owner can completely adapt and change the design of the service and evaluate feedback from users.

Markus Hejdenberg, CEO, Accedo One, commented: “Our vision when we initiated the Accedo One product was to be able to run a modern, flexible OTT service without writing a single line of code. The possibility to implement state of the art design flexibility was one of our long term targets, and allowing our customers to use their own design paradigms and change the service in real time is a true milestone both for us and the industry. I look forward to seeing how our customer will use Design Studio to build truly bespoke video experiences for their users.”

Accedo will be previewing the Accedo One Design Studio tool at NAB from 5th – 9th April on booth W3273 (West Hall).