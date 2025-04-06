Cinedeck enhances ConneX Hub with new Adobe Frame.io integration for enterprise users

Cinedeck, a company in integrated delivery solutions for the media and entertainment industry, has announced the latest advancements to ConneX Hub, featuring a new reform API — B4 API — integration with Adobe Frame.io, offering greater flexibility and efficiency for Enterprise customers. This latest integration strengthens ConneX Hub as a comprehensive media workflow solution, enabling content creators to seamlessly manage and refine cloud-hosted media assets with precision and speed.

Building on the success of its initial integration with Adobe Frame.io, ConneX Hub now offers customers increased adaptability and automation in their Enterprise workflows. The B4 API update enhances the media review and revision process, enabling users to make targeted edits and updates without lengthy re-downloads or complex back-end modifications.

ConneX Hub was originally developed to simplify cloud-based post-production workflows, allowing for major media companies like Paramount to implement direct-to-cloud finishing workflows. Enterprise users can now utilize the enhanced ConneX Hub solution to patch, update, and edit media files in the cloud without full file re-downloads, make frame-accurate content revisions directly within Frame.io, leverage captioning, metadata editing, versioning, trim, audio, and multi-clip insert tools, and seamlessly integrate into existing production pipelines with expanded API functionality.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of cloud-based content workflows,” said Jane Sung, COO at Cinedeck. “With this new API integration, we are delivering a modern, agile and user-friendly solution that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s media creators.”

The full features of the new ConneX Hub will be demonstrated on Cinedeck’s booth (SL3929) at NAB Show Las Vegas from April 6-9, 2025.