IPMX Activity Group marks major interoperability milestone ahead of 2025 NAB Show

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) announced on Friday the successful completion of the IPMX Tested Event 2025, a significant milestone in the development and validation of the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of specifications.

Held at Evertz in Burbank, California, from March 24 to 28, this multivendor interoperability event brought together 12 leading companies to put IPMX devices and systems through a comprehensive series of tests based on the IPMX Tested Test Plan and key IPMX technical documents. The event confirmed successful interoperability across all tested profiles for video, audio, and system behavior — laying critical groundwork as the IPMX project advances toward its next phase.

IPMX is an open, interoperable set of specifications designed to bring Pro AV systems into the world of IP-based media transport. Built on the proven foundations of SMPTE ST 2110 for media transport and the AMWA NMOS suite for discovery, registration, and control, IPMX adds essential features tailored for Pro AV workflows, including support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP, and system profiles to make deployment more practical and scalable.

Importantly, IPMX is not a departure from ST 2110 and NMOS — it is an adaptation, designed for compatibility while reducing the complexity often associated with broadcast-centric deployments. The goal is to make ST 2110 and NMOS technologies more accessible and interoperable for manufacturers and integrators serving the larger Pro AV market.

Strong Results Signal Readiness

“The results of this year’s testing event are a testament to the dedication and collaboration of the companies participating in IPMX,” said Jack Douglass, chair of the IPMX Activity Group. “We are progressing rapidly and steadily toward delivering IPMX to the industry, and these successful results show that IPMX will provide the interoperable, scalable, and open AV-over-IP solution that the professional AV market needs.”

Building on the momentum from prior testing events, the IPMX Tested Event 2025 not only validated the strength of the specifications but also provided valuable insights for refining the IPMX Tested Test Plan. Enhancements to NMOS testing, clearer infrastructure guidelines, and expanded automation are all being prioritized to ensure a smooth and trusted certification process.

Participating companies earned IPMX Early Adopter and IPMX Supporter badges, which will be proudly displayed on their products and at their 2025 NAB Show booths, highlighting their leadership and commitment to advancing open standards.

See IPMX in Action at the 2025 NAB Show

Visitors to NAB in Las Vegas will have multiple opportunities to experience the latest developments with IPMX:

Visit the AIMS booth (West Hall, Booth W2843)

Attend the IP Showcase technical presentations at the Tech Chat Stage, located just steps from the AIMS booth

Register for IPMX Training: The Essentials on Tuesday, April 8, in Room W317

With the progress demonstrated at the IPMX Tested Event 2025, and with a growing community of early adopters, the IPMX Activity Group invites the entire industry to see the results firsthand, engage with the technology, and participate in shaping the future of open standards for AV over IP.