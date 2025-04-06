MASV and Mimir partner to accelerate digital-first news workflows

MASV (massive.io), a large file transfer platform, has partnered with Mimir, a video collaboration and production platform for professionals that runs in the cloud, to accelerate digital-first news workflows.

Together, the MASV-Mimir integration delivers a powerful solution that accelerates media ingest, automates metadata tagging, and enables seamless multiplatform content creation at scale and speed for improved operational efficiency and faster time-to-air.

MASV revolutionizes the way journalists handle large media files, offering a faster, more efficient solution for ingesting large content volumes and managing news workflows. Customizable forms in MASV Portals capture critical metadata during file transfers, ensuring that all uploads contain accurate and detailed information such as reporter information, story IDs, and geographic locations.

Once uploaded, files are automatically tagged, indexed, and organized with story-specific metadata, ensuring a streamlined and intuitive workflow. Mimir can even leverage TwelveLabs’ advanced multimodal AI technology to take metadata and tagging to the next level: This enhanced AI semantic search workflow empowers newsrooms to swiftly locate and deploy the right assets for stories, saving valuable time and resources. Media can be seamlessly distributed to editing teams, hot storage, archives, and other destinations. The result is enhanced productivity and more time in creative teams’ pockets.

“News organizations face immense pressures to deliver accurate, engaging stories faster than ever before,” says MASV CTO and Interim CEO Majed Alhajry. “Seamless file transfers and centralized cloud access empower reporters, editors, and producers to collaborate in real-time, regardless of location, fostering faster decision-making and more efficient workflows, especially for global or distributed teams. By transforming these critical processes, we empower newsrooms to focus more on what matters most—creating impactful stories that connect with their audiences in real time.”

By making assets easily discoverable, Mimir allows editors to quickly search massive video libraries, deploy the right assets for stories, and repackage content across multiple platforms with ease. This enhanced asset searchability eliminates time wasted looking for critical shots and enables teams to move faster in the newsroom and on location.

“We’re super excited for this easy, no-code integration and the possibility it gives joint customers to ingest large amounts of data into Mimir using MASV,” says Steinar Søreide, Mimir CTO. “Smooth handling of metadata ensures assets arrive in Mimir fully ready to use.”

Designed to support newsrooms of all sizes, MASV enables seamless scaling of file movement to accommodate spikes in activity, such as during breaking news events, thanks to its advanced cloud-based delivery options and hybrid storage compatibility. This flexibility means news organizations can handle the evolving demands of multimedia storytelling, whether during breaking news or high-content periods, without workflow disruptions.

