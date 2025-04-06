Mo-Sys demonstrates ‘Scan-to-Shoot’ VP workflow at NAB Show

Mo-Sys Engineering, a leader in Virtual Production (VP) technology, is delivering new levels of realism, bringing VP closer than ever to the threshold of photorealistic virtual environments, with their groundbreaking new ‘Scan-to-Shoot’ location scanning workflow. This initiative is making next-level realism accessible to independent producers, technicians and in-house teams. Harnessing hybrid scanning processes, capturing environmental data at the click of a button, removes the final obstacle to deliver on the promise of Virtual Production.

As a practical demonstration of this new workflow, Mo-Sys collaborated with Studio X Beyond — a Thailand-based Virtual Production studio strategically positioned to support international productions. The breakthrough project saw Mo-Sys transfer scanned London location data to the Bangkok studio for a fast-turnaround use case. The creative teams developed a global collaborative production, from concept to delivery, in record time, with the Studio X Beyond team shooting with digitized UK locations. The scan took less than 10 minutes, and the scene was shot in a day, while bringing crew and actors to London would have incurred immense costs. This intercontinental remote collaboration will premiere at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The ‘Scan-to-Shoot’ workflow leverages a hybrid process, combining lidar and 3DGS (3D Gaussian Splatting) location scanning techniques together with Mo-Sys’ VP Pro software and Mo-Sys XR Set Extensions. This workflow empowers filmmakers to shoot off the LED wall, out into the virtual environment and back onto the wall seamlessly, for more dynamic, engaging and dramatic camera moves that fully harness the potential of these scanned locations in smaller LED wall facilities.

“For years, photo-realistic Virtual Production has been constrained by time-intensive 3D creation workflows and the need for highly specialized modeling and optimization skills,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering. “Our new scanning workflow changes all that. By making more realistic content creation accessible to in-house teams, we are delivering on the promise of Virtual Production and empowering creators to bring their visions to life faster and more believably than ever before.”

This new workflow represents a significant milestone in Virtual Production technology, making it more accessible and cost-effective for productions of all sizes. As Linda Lim, CEO of Studio X Beyond, concluded: “At Studio X Beyond, speed and scale are part of our DNA — but this breakthrough workflow takes it to another level. We delivered a global production in days, not weeks, because with Virtual Production, the location really does come to us.”

Mo-Sys will be showcasing their ‘Scan-to-Shoot’ workflow at NAB Show 2025, with educational workshops and hourly presentations at their booth, N3039, in the North Hall, from 6th – 9th April.