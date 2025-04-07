Open Broadcast Systems launches 5G Assist to enhance remote production over public internet

Open Broadcast Systems, a leader in low-latency encoding and decoding, has released 5G Assist to enhance remote production over the public internet.

5G Assist uses a supplementary network, such as 5G or Starlink, alongside the main internet connection, to perform packet recoveries, in addition to recovery attempts performed over the main connection. Using 5G Assist, broadcasters can reduce packet loss and lower overall latency in their remote productions when using the public internet.

Kieran Kunhya, Founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems, said: “Using the public internet for remote production has obvious benefits in terms of flexibility and cost-efficiency. However, as a shared resource it can lead to severe challenges when it comes to packet loss. 5G Assist is a game changer, enabling broadcasters to get the best of both worlds with the flexibility and cost-savings of public internet and the low-latency that remote production needs.”

5G Assist technology is available immediately in Open Broadcast Systems low-latency, software-based encoders and decoders, which can be used to deliver premium video content over any network.

Open Broadcast Systems will be exhibiting at NAB from 6th – 9th April. Visit the team at booth W2427 or get in touch to schedule a meeting.