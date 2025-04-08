Ross Video introduces Carbonite HyperMax for flexible broadcast production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ross Video has launched Carbonite HyperMax, a hyperconverged production platform that integrates its suite of production tools into a single system. The platform is engineered to provide flexibility and scalability across a variety of production environments, including mobile units and broadcast studios.

The Software Defined Production Engine, or SDPE blade, is at the core of the system, a modular component that can change functionality to meet different production needs. Users can activate features such as MaxME, MaxMini, and MaxScene on any SDPE blade using a single software license. This model eliminates the need for multiple licenses and hardware units.

The system is managed through Ross Platform Manager, an enterprise control solution designed to oversee license activation and configuration across multiple SDPE blades and standalone Ross switchers. The manager includes role-based access and license tracking capabilities.

Carbonite HyperMax is compatible with Ross Video’s TouchDrive control surfaces and integrates with DashBoard, the company’s control and configuration software.

The SDPE blades are housed in Ultrix FR5 and FR12 frames, which are designed to lower power consumption, simplify cabling, and reduce maintenance.

“Carbonite HyperMax has been designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, enabling users to easily add or remove capabilities based on their production requirements,” said Nigel Spratling, vice president of production switchers at Ross Video.

“The smaller size, weight, and power consumption makes Carbonite HyperMax perfect for mobile production, while the dynamic licensing offers news producers the ability to modify and expand functionality to meet various demands while maximizing return on investment.”

The system’s production capabilities can be reconfigured and deployed remotely, making it suitable for organizations operating across different locations.

