DirecTV consolidates streaming and satellite product offerings under one name, price

DirecTV has consolidated its satellite and streaming television offerings under one unified brand name and pricing structure, aiming to simplify customer choices across its pay TV services.

The company announced Sunday that the distinct names previously used for its services, DirecTV via Satellite, DirecTV via Internet, and DirecTV Stream, have been retired. All pay TV offerings will now be marketed simply as “DirecTV.”

The company’s website has also been overhauled and will now serve as a single portal for streaming and satellite options, including free ad-supported content and genre-based packages.

Customers now choose from three main product types:

MyFree DirecTV: Offers access to approximately 100 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. These are available through the DirecTV app on mobile devices and popular connected TV platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs, and Android TV.

Signature Packages: These traditional pay TV plans are available via both satellite and internet, and include a mix of entertainment, news, sports, and local channels. Pricing begins at $85 per month, with a variety of channel tiers.

Genre-Based Packages: Lower-cost channel bundles targeting specific viewer interests. These plans start at $35 per month and are accessible via the DirecTV app. Popular options include MyEntertainment for $35 which includes ad-supported Disney+, Hulu and Max, along with MySports for $70, which includes ESPN+.

Streaming customers can access DirecTV through its app on a compatible smart TV or connected device. Those opting for enhanced features can add the Gemini Air device for $10 per month. This device supports:

Universal content search across apps

Integrated voice control

Personalized recommendations through the “Your TV” interface

Sports Mode with live scores and game notifications

Satellite customers will receive a set-top box and satellite dish. These setups also support access to the MyFree DirecTV channels and can connect to third-party streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube via broadband internet.

Legacy users of DirecTV via Internet can maintain their current packages without upgrading, provided they already use a Gemini set-top box.

DirecTV’s rebranding and product alignment are designed to provide a streamlined platform experience while maintaining consistent pricing regardless of how service is delivered.