Telemundo Station Group offering Earth Day special, marathon

Telemundo Station Group will observe Earth Day with the multiplatform content initiative Nuestro Planeta, which will be presented across Telemundo-owned stations’ TV, streaming and digital platforms beginning April 20, 2025.

Nuestro Planeta, which is highlighted by a six-hour environmental programming marathon and original half-hour special premiering April 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. eastern, explores the growing impact of climate change and the conservation efforts taking place in communities across the United States and Latin America.

“Nuestro Planeta is a testament to our commitment to raising awareness about the critical environmental issues facing our communities,” said Ozzie Martinez, executive vice president of multiplatform news, original programming and standards for Telemundo Station Group, in a statement. “By bringing together our talented journalists and meteorologists, we aim to inform our audience to take action for a sustainable future.”

The Nuestro Planeta half-hour special will be presented across the Telemundo-owned stations and the Telemundo free, ad-supported streaming TV regional news channels on Earth Day. The original program, led by Telemundo Station Group’s award-winning journalists and meteorologists, examines leading environmental issues challenging local communities, including:

Urban pollution and recycling efforts in Dallas

The impact of shifting winter patterns in the Northeast, reported from New York

Coastal erosion and rising sea levels in Puerto Rico

The effects of climate change on aviation turbulence, reported from Miami

The wildfire crisis in California and its toll on natural habitats

An update on the ozone layer and its implications for public health

Produced by Telemundo 47 Nueva York, WNJU, the special will be anchored by WNJU meteorologists Andrea Romero and Pedro Montoro and will feature an experienced team of journalists and meteorologists, who will provide insights on various environmental issues affecting their respective regions.

The Nuestro Planeta special’s contributors include KXTX Telemundo 39 Dallas meteorologists Samanta Rodriguez and Karuska Matos Horta, WKAQ Telemundo Puerto Rico reporter and anchor Julio Rivera Saniel, WSCV Telemundo 51 Miami meteorologist Ariel Rodriguez, and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles KVEA meteorologist Alondra Anaya.

The Nuestro Planeta marathon, which begins April 20 at noon eastern, will stream on Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.

The six-hour marathon will feature original environmental storytelling from across the Americas. The curated lineup includes in-depth reports from Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico and several U.S. cities, showcasing both the challenges facing ecosystems and the local initiatives working to address them.

Due to an error in the original announcement, an earlier version of this post incorrectly identified KVEA’s channel number and branding. The article has been corrected.