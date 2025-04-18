Cameras, lights and production hardware from NAB Show 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas showcased an array of new hardware solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of broadcast and film professionals.

From compact lighting solutions to high-resolution cameras, manufacturers unveiled products that emphasize flexibility, efficiency and technological advancement.

Here’s a look at some of the notable announcements.

Camera systems

Grass Valley LDX 180

Grass Valley introduced the LDX 180, its first purpose-built cinematic camera for live production environments. The camera features a 51.8MP 10K S35 global shutter CMOS sensor with PL mount, oversampling to output a 4K image. Built on the existing LDX 100 Series platform, the camera offers global shutter operation, which is essential for LED wall and AR/VR applications. The LDX 180 integrates with existing LDX Series cameras and works with both SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 workflows. It’s scheduled for release in summer 2025, with pricing not yet announced.

Blackmagic Design PYXIS 12K cinema box camera

Blackmagic Design unveiled the PYXIS 12K Cinema Box Camera, featuring the same 12K large format sensor found in their URSA Cine 12K LF. The camera offers 16 stops of dynamic range and can shoot in various formats, including 3:2 open gate and anamorphic with multiple de-squeeze factors. With its compact body made from CNC machined aerospace aluminum, the camera weighs just 3.3 lb (1.49 kg) and includes dual CFexpress card recorders. The PYXIS 12K will be available in June from $4,995 in ARRI PL, Canon EF and Leica L mounts.

Fujifilm GFX ETERNA Cinema Camera updates

Fujifilm announced feature updates for its GFX ETERNA Cinema Camera, including a Variable Electronic ND Filter with range from ND0.6 to ND2.1 in 1/10th increments. Other additions include internal NP-W235 battery compatibility for hot-swapping, CF Express Type B and SD card support, compatibility with TASCAM XLR Microphone Adapter, and support for Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality.

Panasonic 4K Multi-purpose Camera (successor to AK-UB300)

Panasonic announced the successor to its AK-UB300 4K Multi-purpose Camera, scheduled for release between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The new model will incorporate the same image-processing engine as the AK-UCX100 Studio Camera and AW-UE160 PTZ camera for seamless color matching across systems. It will support SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, various IP outputs including 12G-SDI, and feature a 2/3-inch bayonet mount with Panasonic’s signature octagonal design for improved handling and usability.

Panasonic 4K Studio Camera (AK-UCX100)

Panasonic’s AK-UCX100 delivers 2,000 TV lines of horizontal resolution and support for HLG/BT.2020, providing broad dynamic range and extended color gamut ideal for studio production, sports broadcasting and live events. The camera can operate without a camera control unit and supports multiple IP standards, including 12G-SDI dual outputs, SMPTE ST 2110, NDI High Bandwidth, and SRT. For long-distance setups, it integrates with the AK-CFA100 Camera Fiber Adapter enabling fiber-optic transmissions up to 2 km.

Panasonic 4K Integrated Camera (AW-UE150AW/AK)

Panasonic showcased its AW-UE150AW/AK 4K Integrated Camera, which combines high-quality imaging with flexible operation capabilities. The camera features enhanced simultaneous pan, tilt and zoom functions along with NDI High Bandwidth support for professional productions. It smoothly integrates with remote production systems, offering exceptional image quality and versatility for broadcast applications.

Panasonic 4K Multi-purpose Cameras (AW-UB50/UB10)

Panasonic announced major updates to its box-style AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 4K multi-purpose cameras released in 2024. The cameras will gain compatibility with the Movicom Robyhead D2 pan-tilt head (available Q2 2025), supporting the same IP-control protocol as Panasonic’s PTZ cameras for pan-tilt-zoom and lens control via the AW-RP150 PTZ Camera Controller. Additionally, NDI HX2 compatibility will be introduced for the AW-UB10 in Q2 2025 and the AW-UB50 in Q3 2025, enabling video, audio, control and power via a single Ethernet cable.

Marshall PTZ cameras

Marshall Electronics announced that its CV612, CV620 and CV630 PTZ Cameras are now shipping. The CV612 features AI facial tracking capability that learns and follows presenters, with 12x optical and 15x digital zoom. The CV620 offers 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0 and IP outputs with 20x zoom, while the CV630 features 25X UHD (HEVC) IP capabilities and Ultra-HD 3840x2160p video support. All three cameras include multiple video outputs and are designed for broadcast, corporate, education and house of worship applications.

Telycam Vision+ 4KZ box camera

Telycam unveiled its first professional box camera, the Vision+ 4KZ, designed for live production and Pro AV applications that don’t require PTZ functionality. The camera captures 4K video at 60 fps through its 1/1.8-inch, nine-megapixel CMOS sensor and offers 20x optical zoom. A unique integrated side control panel with color screen allows direct camera adjustments. The Vision+ 4KZ features HDMI and USB outputs along with various IP protocols including NDI HX3, SRT, RTSP and RTMP. The camera is expected to ship in May 2025.

Atomos A-Eye PTZ Cameras

Atomos introduced its A-Eye PTZ camera range featuring AI-enhanced tracking and motion capabilities. The lineup includes three models: the flagship 4K-20X with 20x optical zoom, the compact 4K-12X with 12x optical zoom, and the HD-20X high-definition model. All models include NDI|HX3 support, multiple compression options, and various output connections including HDMI, 3G-SDI, USB, and IP streaming. Pricing ranges from $1,399 to $2,299 with availability expected in June 2025.

Camera lenses and tracking

Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 122 ‘Novel Look’ lens

Canon showcased a new optical unit that can be integrated into UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses. This unit allows camera operators to achieve a shallow depth of field look while maintaining ease of focus at higher f-stops. Users can switch between traditional broadcast and enhanced shallow depth of field aesthetics while maintaining consistent color tone with existing lenses.

Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM-XB2 lens

Fujifilm announced the development of the Fujinon LA30x7.8BRM-XB2, a 4K broadcast zoom lens designed to combine portability, ease of use, and high performance at an affordable price point. The lens features a 30x zoom range covering focal lengths of 7.8mm-234mm while maintaining a compact design (190mm in length) and lightweight build (1.8kg). A newly developed drive unit with 16-bit encoders enables accurate position detection for virtual and remote production. The lens achieves 4K optical performance across the entire zoom range and includes features like electronic flange back adjustment and a macro function for extreme close-ups.

Sony Ocellus camera tracking system

Sony Electronics introduced Ocellus (ASR-CT1), a camera-agnostic tracking system designed for augmented reality and virtual production applications. The system uses five image sensors and Sony’s Visual SLAM technology to create marker-free tracking both indoors and outdoors. Compatible with Sony Cinema Line cameras, system cameras, and non-Sony cameras, the Ocellus provides real-time data on camera position, orientation, and lens values for virtual production environments.

Mo-Sys StarTracker Mini

Mo-Sys announced the StarTracker Mini, an ultra-compact, all-in-one camera tracking system designed for content creators, in-house studios, and educators. The system offers the precision of the company’s StarTracker Classic technology in a more compact package without an external processing unit. Unlike SLAM technologies, StarTracker Mini requires no re-calibration between setups and is immune to interference from direct light or changes in ambient lighting conditions, making it suitable for smaller studios and educational facilities.

Mark Roberts Motion Control RPS

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) showcased its Roaming Pedestal System (RPS), a next-generation free-roaming camera platform for high-end broadcast studios. Unlike traditional track-based systems, the RPS allows for smooth, on-air-worthy motion without tracks, enabling broadcasters to achieve dynamic camera angles with complete creative freedom. Multiple units can operate safely within a studio with intelligent choreography and built-in collision avoidance. The system can be configured with either a lift column (RPS-C2) or an articulated arm (RPS-LT) and features advanced scanning for FreeD positional output and integration into virtual environments.

Lighting equipment

KinoFlo Diva Lux 4

KinoFlo introduced the Diva Lux 4, a compact LED fixture that maintains the company’s stellar reputation for on-set lighting solutions. Designed for today’s fast-paced production environments, the fixture offers unparalleled color accuracy and versatility. The Diva Lux 4 provides industry professionals with precise lighting control in an elegant, user-friendly design that efficiently meets the demands of modern filmmaking and broadcast applications.

Amaran Pano Panel Lights

Amaran released two versions of their new Pano Panel lights: the 60-watt Pano 60c and 120-watt Pano 120c. These compact lights feature optical enhancement with lenses in front of the LEDs, creating a hard light with a 45-degree beam angle. The panels can be powered via USB-C or DC locking cable and include the innovative Ace Lock Mount system for easier setup. The Pano 60c retails for $165 while the Pano 120c is available for $289.

Aputure STORM 80c 3-Light Kit

Aputure announced a new STORM 80c 3-Light Kit designed for documentary filmmakers and corporate shoots. The kit includes three 80W full-color compact point source fixtures with the BLAIR-CG light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red/Cyan/Green), two CF4 compact fresnels with barn doors, a Light Dome 40 soft box, and various mounting accessories. The entire kit weighs 24.40kg/53.78 lbs and is available for pre-order at $2,060.

Aputure Storm XT52

Aputure launched its Storm XT52, touted as the brightest color-adjustable LED light in the industry. With a BLAIR light engine, the XT52 provides tunable white light from 2500-10,000K CCT with full green/magenta control. The fixture delivers 41,900 Lux at 5600K from 5 meters when used with the included 35° reflector. Despite its power, the lamp head weighs 27.7kg and the control box only 13kg, making it suitable for various production environments.

Godox KNOWLED MS60 Series

Godox showcased its KNOWLED MS60R and MS60Bi compact LED fixtures. The MS60R RGB LED outputs 11,000 lux at 1m with its lens reflector and offers CCT, RGBW, HSI, GEL, XY, and FX modes with adjustable color temperature from 1800-10,000K. The MS60Bi version provides 17,400 lux at 1m (5600K) with a CCT range of 2800-6500K. Both models feature magnetic modifier connections and multiple control options including Bluetooth, DMX512, and app control. The MS60R retails for $429 while the MS60Bi costs $329.

Godox MG6K

Godox previewed its upcoming MG6K, a 5000W power consumption fixture claimed to match a 6kW HMI in output. The light features a CCT range from 2800K to 10,000K with full green/magenta adjustment, delivering 41,000 Lux at 5600K from 5 meters with the MGR30 reflector. With an IP54 water-resistant rating and compatibility with Godox’s G mount modifiers, the MG6K is expected to be available within a month at a retail price of $11,650.

Neewer HS200C

Neewer displayed its upcoming HS200C, a 200W full-color light with a compact form factor. The fixture produces 46,000 lux at 1m with its reflector and features RGBWW light mixing technology with a CCT range of 2500-7500K. With a standard Bowens-S mount and separate power supply/controller, the HS200C includes 18 scene effects and can be controlled via onboard controls or a free app. The light is expected to be available in July for approximately $300.

Audio solutions

DPA N-Series Digital Wireless System

DPA unveiled its N-Series Digital Wireless System, engineered specifically for audio professionals demanding pristine sound quality. The system features wireless receivers and bodypack transmitters with wideband support and true diversity operation to ensure consistent transmission. Released alongside DPA’s new 2024 Vocal Microphone, the N-Series remains compatible with various industry microphones, making it ideal for live events, corporate venues, and Houses of Worship requiring high-quality audio capture.

Hollyland LARK MAX 2

Hollyland showcased the upcoming LARK MAX 2 wireless microphone system. This update to the original Lark Max maintains built-in memory for internal recording but adds 32-bit float recording capability directly to the TX units. The system also features automated gain control and includes a wireless monitoring option with optional LARK MAX 2 headphones. A Sony hot shoe connector allows direct audio connection to compatible cameras without cables. Pricing and exact availability are yet to be announced.

Sennheiser MKH 8018 stereo shotgun microphone

Sennheiser launched the MKH 8018, a compact stereo shotgun microphone designed for broadcasting and filming applications. The mic features three switchable stereo modes (MS stereo, wide XY stereo, and narrow XY stereo) and comes with an aluminum housing to reduce weight on camera or boom pole. Additional features include integrated -10 dB pad, switchable low-cut filter at 70 Hz, and high resistance to moisture. The MKH 8018 is available now for $1,999.

Vizrt Connect Audio

Vizrt released Viz Connect Audio, its first dedicated NDI audio connectivity and monitoring technology. The system allows users to connect analog audio sources, configure and convert them to NDI for use in local or remote NDI ecosystems. Viz Connect Audio provides visibility of all NDI audio sources on the network, making it ideal for broadcast studios, event producers, corporate communications, educational institutions, and content creators doing live production.

Production accessories

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle & Pro Grip

Alongside the PYXIS 12K camera, Blackmagic Design announced the PYXIS Pro Handle and Pro Grip accessories that transform the PYXIS into a run-and-gun camera. The top handle includes an integrated HD OLED viewfinder with glass optics, stereo microphone, zoom rocker, record start/stop button, and custom function buttons. The Pro Grip adds a secure hand strap and camcorder-style controls. The Pro Handle will be available in June for $119, while the Pro Grip will cost $895.

Anton/Bauer EDEN 2500Wh Lithium-Ion Battery/Mobile Power Station

Anton/Bauer introduced the EDEN mobile power station, a 2.5 kWh battery designed for film, TV, and outdoor production. The unit features two AC outlets and four USB-C ports, can be fully recharged in four hours, and offers uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality. The dustproof and waterproof station is available now for $3,514.05.

Atomos TX-RX Wireless Video System

Atomos announced the TX-RX wireless video transmitter and receiver system for streamlined monitoring workflows. The system transmits up to 4K 30P over HDMI and 1080 60P over SDI with a range of up to 300 meters and latency as low as 0.06 seconds. Each transmitter can support up to four receivers, allowing for multi-camera, multi-monitor setups. The TX-RX set is available for pre-order at $599 with shipping expected in June 2025.

Production switchers

FOR-A MixBoard software-based switcher

FOR-A America introduced the MixBoard, a fully software-based switcher powered by ClassX. The system enables users to create complex compositions with unlimited layers via an intuitive GUI and supports various input types including SDI, NDI, and SRT. Available in basic (8 inputs/2 outputs) and advanced (16 inputs/4 outputs) models, the MixBoard features independent outputs for program and preview feeds. The system includes innovative input types such as Media Engine for seamless playout and Compositor for complex layouts and transitions. It will be available for shipping shortly after NAB 2025.

Ross Video Carbonite HyperMax

Ross Video launched Carbonite HyperMax, a hyperconverged production platform that integrates production tools into a single system. At its core is the Software Defined Production Engine (SDPE) blade, a modular component that can change functionality to meet different production needs. Users can activate features such as MaxME, MaxMini, and MaxScene on any SDPE blade using a single software license, eliminating the need for multiple licenses and hardware units. The system is compatible with Ross Video’s TouchDrive control surfaces and integrates with their DashBoard control software.