CNN adds Axios reporter to climate and weather team

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Andrew Freedman has joined CNN’s climate and weather unit as a senior reporter, the network announced April 21, 2025.

Previously, Freedman served as a senior climate reporter with Axios and was an author of the daily Axios Generate newsletter. He covered climate science and policy, extreme weather and the energy transition. Freedman has also broken multiple key stories on the Trump administration’s plans for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

Before Axios, Freedman was previously with The Washington Post, where he served as an editor for the Capital Weather Gang. Freedman covered science research and policy, with a focus on climate change, extreme weather and the environment. He was among the first reporters to popularize the term “polar vortex” during the infamous East Coast winter of 2013 to 2014. Freedman has also reported for Mashable, Climate Central and other publications in the past.

Freedman has won several awards throughout his extensive career, including an award for Professional Excellence in Climate Reporting from the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the United States in 2024, the National Press Foundation’s Innovative Storytelling Award in 2022 and the Society of Environmental Journalists Award for Outstanding Explanatory Storytelling in 2018.

Freedman holds a master’s in climate and society from Columbia University and a master’s in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts.

Freedman will be based out of CNN’s Washington, D.C., bureau.