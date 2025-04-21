Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Syndicated daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Mark” moved into its new home at 7 Hudson Square April 14, 2025.

The show had been broadcasting from a multipurpose space in the building, which also houses multiple other Disney operations, known as the “Living Room,” the week prior.

It then moved into Studio A, located in the basement of the building.

The set, like many in the new building, relies heavily on large segments of seamless LED video walls with virtual set extensions to simulate elements such as windows, the NYC skyline and walls made from various materials. The layout of the set remains largely similar to when the show was across town.

The show notably retained the same open it used prior to the move, which includes multiple views of the studio. However, thanks to the similar layout and feel, those clips don’t feel completely out of place.

The move was part of ABC’s network-wide effort to relocate its operations from Lincoln Center on the West Side of New York to the new building.

Most of ABC News‘ operations have moved into the facility as has WABC, the network-owned station serving the NYC area. WABC serves as the production company of “Live.” WABC and “Live” previously shared a studio inside of ABC’s old building until the station moved its newscasts to a streetside space in 2011. In 2007, a fire broke out on the WABC side of the space, causing damage to the building and hindering operations.

Advertisement