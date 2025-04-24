Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki narrates a promo for her upcoming show “The Briefing” that showcases both her time working inside the White House and a message of hope.

Psaki is shown standing in an office in an interview-style setup as images from key events during her tenure as President Joe Biden’s press secretary flash by.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned is that you can’t cower to bullies,” she says right after mentioning facing off with the Kremlin. “That’s how they win.”

Psaki acknowledges the unprecedented challenges the country is facing, but ends the spot with this message: “We don’t need to be hopeless, because there are reasons to be hopeful. We are not powerless. We have our voices and I will continue using mine.

“The Briefing” debuts May 6, 2025, at 9 p.m.