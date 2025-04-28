Actus Digital to be acquired by LiveU

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Actus Digital announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement for its business and technology to be acquired by LiveU.

Actus Digital, a provider of compliance logging, quality assurance, and AI-driven media insight solutions, has installed more than 1,300 monitoring systems for broadcasters, regulators, governments and intelligence agencies since 2005.

LiveU, based in Hackensack, N.J., delivers live IP-video contribution, production, and distribution solutions. The acquisition will incorporate Actus Digital’s monitoring and AI-based media analysis tools into the LiveU EcoSystem, which offers modular IP-video services across contribution, production and distribution workflows.

Samuel Wasserman, CEO and co-founder of LiveU, said the addition of Actus Digital’s platform and AI expertise would strengthen the company’s ability to provide an end-to-end IP-video workflow.

Sima Levy, president and founder of Actus Digital, said the acquisition would allow for deeper integration between Actus Digital’s compliance and monitoring technologies and LiveU’s broader video ecosystem. Levy said both companies are committed to customer-focused innovation and that the combined resources would deliver expanded value to customers across broadcast and digital platforms.

The companies said the transaction is intended to enhance operational confidence for customers by ensuring the highest standards in content reliability.