Local TV news salaries rise slightly, outpacing inflation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Local TV news salaries increased by 3.2 percent in 2024, slightly outpacing the year’s 2.9 percent inflation rate, according to the latest RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University “TV Salary Report” released April 23.

The findings indicate that most newsroom positions saw median salary growth, with 14 of 20 tracked positions reporting increases compared to the previous year’s survey. Salaries for managing editors, news writers and social media producers or editors declined. Salaries for news reporters, multimedia journalists and assignment editors remained unchanged.

Average salary data reflected a similar trend, with most positions experiencing increases. However, assistant news directors, reporters, multimedia journalists and graphics or digital managers reported declines in average salary.

In 2023, local TV news salaries rose by 7.5 percent, the survey noted.

The RTDNA/Newhouse survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2024. It collected responses from up to 1,406 television stations, representing a 73.3 percent response rate, and from 599 radio news directors and general managers representing 1,632 radio stations. Some television station data, such as the number of stations originating local news and the number of women news directors, was gathered through a complete census.

The full salary report is available for purchase and is free for RTDNA members.

The research was conducted by Bob Papper, research professor; Keren Henderson, associate professor; and Tim Mirabito, assistant professor, all from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. The study was supported by RTDNA and the Newhouse School.

Advertisement