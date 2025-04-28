Telemundo Group stations will stream two specials on Trump’s first 100 days

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Station Group will stream two one-hour specials covering the Trump Administration’s first 100 days in office on the Noticias Telemundo Noreste (Northeast), Noticias Telemundo Florida and Noticias Telemundo Texas regional streaming news channels tomorrow, April 29, 2o25, beginning at 7 p.m. eastern.

The “100 Días De Trump” special, produced by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra (New England) and “Los Primeros 100 Días De Trump” live special, produced by Telemundo 51 Miami, WSCV, will focus on the most impactful decisions made by the administration in its first 100 days in the White House. The specials will highlight important topics such as immigration, international affairs and the economy.

“Telemundo Station Group is proud to deliver our viewers the news and information important and vital to them,” said Ozzie Martinez, executive vice president of multiplatform news, original programming and standards for Telemundo Station Group in a statement. “These specials will provide an extensive review of the last few months to keep our viewers informed and engaged.”

“100 Días De Trump” will be anchored by Noticiero Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra presenter José A. Rivera Adrovet and reporter Solangi Sosa and will feature a team of reporters across Telemundo Station Group. The hour-long program will also include an interview with economist Jonathan D’Oleo to discuss the impact of tariffs on electricity, food, gas and other products.

“Los Primeros 100 Días De Trump” will be live on April 29 and anchored by Noticiero Telemundo 51 presenters Alejandra Molina and Fausto Malave. The special will feature an experienced team of journalists reporting on key topics, including:

Marilys Llanos will be live from Eagle Pass, Texas, covering what has changed at the border

Yuniesky Ramirez will be live from Washington, D.C., covering changes in our capital, the government cuts and the ongoing protests

Alexis Boentes will be live covering the changes in immigration

Alejandro Isturiz will be live covering economic changes, the tariffs, retirement, and inflation

Gloria Ordaz will be a part of the special covering foreign policy and Marco Rubio’s role in the new administration’s cabinet

The Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra “100 Días De Trump Special” will stream on Noticias Telemundo Noreste on April 29 at 8:30 p.m. eastern, with it streaming on Noticias Telemundo Texas that same day at 10:30 p.m. central. Telemundo 51 Miami’s “Los Primeros 100 Días De Trump” live special will stream on Noticias Telemundo Florida at 7 p.m. eastern.

The Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra special will also air on linear on April 29 at 4 p.m. mountain time on Telemundo Colorado, Telemundo Nuevo Mexico and Telemundo 48 El Paso.

