Disguise appoints media and entertainment leader Jake Stone as new senior VP of commercial

Disguise, the leading platform and solutions provider driving the next generation of visual experiences, has appointed Jake Stone as its Senior Vice President of Commercial. In this role, Stone will lead the global sales and business development teams as they meet increased demand for Disguise’s offering, which drives unique location based experiences like Top of the Rock in New York City and live concert visuals for artists like Adele, as well as providing virtual production services for films like “A Minecraft Movie.”

A Forbes “30 Under 30″ honoree, Stone most recently served as co-founder and chief revenue officer at CHEQ, where he led the company to 10x year-over-year revenue growth before its acquisition by Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP). Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Independent Sports & Entertainment, where he launched the Properties division and secured over $35 million in new business. Stone has also held leadership roles at Disney and ESPN Media Networks, as well as Infront Sports & Media and has negotiated over $2 billion in partnerships across enterprise technology and content licensing.

Stone’s experience will enable Disguise to push the envelope even further in the spheres of live events and shows, virtual production and broadcast, as well as location-based experiences and themed entertainment. This builds on Disguise’s strong track record within sports and stadiums, which has already seen the company deliver an augmented reality activation at SoFi Stadium, power numerous in-arena video experiences and advanced LED jumbotrons for sports venues, as well as facilitate TUDN’s broadcast coverage of the Paris Olympics. Together with Disguise’s market-leading hardware, software and services solutions, Stone’s commercial leadership will drive the company to continue supporting large-scale experiences and media productions that are talked about for months.

Stone’s appointment coincides with the expansion of service offerings at Disguise globally, including the announcement of Illuminarium Co-Founder Brian Allen as the company’s new VP of Creative Services earlier this month. Disguise’s service division provides creative and technical solutions for immersive experiences, virtual productions and broadcasts, supporting clients in their journey to next-level storytelling built on Disguise’s hardware and software. This expansion adds to Disguise’s growing success over the past few years, which has led the company to be named one of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech.

“Disguise is at the forefront of disruption, blending cutting-edge technology with boundary-pushing creativity, and I’m thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” says Stone. “I’m excited to lead the global commercial team as we scale our impact, deepen our relationships across key industries and build a culture focused on long-lasting partnership and innovation.”

“We’re excited to welcome Jake to the team, bringing a wealth of experience in our core and target markets, as well as an energy and dynamism that we look for in all Disguisers,” says Chief Operating Officer at Disguise, Tom Rockhill. “Jake’s track record in growing teams and businesses, his experience in media and entertainment, as well as his knowledge of the accelerating sports and venues space, makes him a perfect fit for this position. Jake will play a key role in our next phase of growth as the de facto platform and solutions provider for immersive events, production and experience.”