Triveni Digital and Mirakulo unveil dynamic ad insertion delivery system for ATSC 3.0 and TV 3.0

Triveni Digital, a trusted leader in ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 service delivery, data broadcasting, and quality assurance solutions, announced its collaboration with Brazilian technology provider Mirakulo to develop a dynamic ad insertion delivery system for ATSC 3.0 and Brazilian TV 3.0 (DTV+) over-the-air platforms. The innovative system enables the selection and playback of ads in TV receivers based on criteria such as viewer location and habits, marking a significant advancement in broadcast advertising technology.

“Our partnership with Triveni Digital represents a significant step forward in broadcast advertising technology,” said David Britto, CEO of Mirakulo. “By combining our expertise in ATSC 3.0 and TV 3.0, we’re opening new doors for broadcasters to enhance their revenue streams while delivering more relevant content to viewers.”

The new dynamic ad insertion delivery system leverages the flexibility and robustness of ATSC 3.0, providing broadcasters with a capability previously limited to streaming platforms. This comprehensive end-to-end solution enables the delivery of relevant ads over the air for selection and presentation in the receiver, facilitating highly targeted and personalized advertising while ensuring smooth implementation within existing broadcast infrastructures. Compatible with both ATSC 3.0 and Brazil’s TV 3.0 standards, the system integrates seamlessly with Triveni’s broadcast chain products, including GuideBuilder XM and ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway.

What sets this solution apart is Triveni Digital’s expertise in broadcast technology solutions and Mirakulo’s substantial deployment footprint and established relationships with TV receiver manufacturers in Brazil. This unique combination paves the way for broadcasters to substantially increase revenue for each ad slot and will streamline future implementations in other markets.

“Mirakulo has successfully solved the technical and business issues associated with building a commercially viable dynamic ad insertion delivery system on prior generation TV delivery platforms,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital. “We are excited to combine our expertise to shape the future of broadcasting and anticipate continued collaboration in Brazil, with the potential to impact other markets such as the U.S.”