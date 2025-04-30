Zero Density appoints Baris Zavaroglu as CEO

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Zero Density has appointed Baris Zavaroglu as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Ofir Benovici, who concluded his tenure at the end of 2024. The announcement marks a shift in leadership as the company continues to expand its global operations.

Zavaroglu will oversee Zero Density’s executive team and strategic direction. The company said his appointment is part of its broader plan to transition from a virtual production-focused business to a provider of comprehensive real-time graphics solutions for broadcasters, content creators, e-sports and studios.

Zavaroglu brings more than 20 years of experience in media and technology.

He previously held leadership roles at HBO Max, Turkcell, TV+, Merzigo, Veon, Fox and the Walt Disney Co. His background includes work across OTT, pay-TV, linear TV, ad-supported video on demand and free ad-supported streaming TV platforms.

“I am truly honored to join Zero Density at such an exciting time,” Zavaroglu said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team, partners and customers to drive the next phase of growth and deliver the next generation of storytelling tools to the industry.”

Kuban Altan, co-founder of Zero Density, expressed support for the new appointment, saying Zavaroglu’s experience and leadership would help the company continue to grow and adapt to industry needs.

Benovici served as CEO for two years, focusing on laying the groundwork for growth and development during his tenure.

