Encompass and Zixi partner to transform BBC World Service to IP distribution

Encompass Digital Media is leading transformation of the BBC World Service’s global distribution from satellite to IP-based delivery. The initiative, which Encompass is delivering in partnership with Zixi, offers unparalleled flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness. The first major milestone was reached at the end of March, and delivered the full transition to IP distribution for BBC World Service partners across Europe. There now follows a rolling programme of transformations across the Americas, Pacific, Africa, and Asia.

Encompass has been awarded the contract to establish a global IP distribution network for BBC World Service using Encompass’ Altitude Connect platform, integrating Zixi’s industry-leading IP delivery technology with Altitude Media Cloud, Encompass’ global broadcast cloud platform.

Encompass’ strategy emphasizes the modernization of broadcast infrastructure, audience resilience, and cost-effective content distribution – a natural fit for the BBC’s own distribution roadmap. By moving to IP-based delivery, Encompass expects the BBC World Service will:

Expand accessibility by delivering content more efficiently across a range of digital and broadcast platforms.

Enhance flexibility and security, ensuring uninterrupted service in regions where satellite coverage may be unreliable or cost-prohibitive.

Support sustainability and cost reduction, moving away from legacy satellite technology to a more scalable and adaptable digital framework.

The shift to IP also enables targeted content delivery, allowing the BBC to respond more effectively to market challenges and changing audience needs.

The project involves:

Migrating hundreds of radio and TV partners globally from satellite to IP delivery.

Transitioning from bespoke receiver hardware to commodity, software-based solutions.

Integrating broadcast schedules, using the SCTE 224, to deliver precise and seamless channel switching across the global platform.

Nigel Fry, Director Distribution, International Services, BBC News, said: “Transitioning BBC World Service distribution to IP represents a major milestone in our commitment to modernizing how we serve markets worldwide. This shift provides another level of flexibility for our services while aligning with our long-term strategy to adapt to the evolving media landscape. With the support of Encompass and Zixi, we are ensuring that BBC World Service continues to deliver trusted news and information to audiences, wherever they are, with greater reach and security than ever before.”

Marc Bruce, CEO of Encompass Digital Media, said: “We are proud to partner with the BBC and Zixi to bring a new era of IP-based content distribution to BBC World Service. This project is a significant step forward in modernizing broadcast infrastructure, allowing for greater flexibility, cost efficiency, and enhanced security. By moving away from satellite, we are enabling the BBC to reach its global audience with unmatched flexibility and precision.”

Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi, added: “Zixi is thrilled to collaborate with the BBC and Encompass to deliver this groundbreaking transition to IP-based distribution. Our technology ensures the highest level of reliability, security, and scalability, allowing the BBC World Service to expand its reach and maintain its reputation for excellence in global broadcasting. This project is a testament to the future of content delivery, where IP distribution becomes the gold standard for efficiency and innovation.”

The Europe migration marks the first major milestone in this transformation. The Encompass and BBC teams are working in close collaboration to deliver the critical path, while the leadership teams co-ordinate next steps for wider industry engagement. While the BBC and Encompass remain focused on a successful phased rollout, this move to IP delivery is not only a technological upgrade, but a strategic shift that will future-proof BBC World Service distribution for years to come.

