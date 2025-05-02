NBC News sets May 30 as Lester Holt’s final ‘Nightly News’ broadcast

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Lester Holt will anchor his final “NBC Nightly News” broadcast on May 30, concluding nearly a decade in the role.

Holt will transition full time to “Dateline NBC,” where he has served as a principal anchor since 2011.

Tom Llamas has been named Holt’s successor. He will assume the anchor position starting June 2. Llamas currently anchors “Top Story” on NBC News Now and frequently fills in for Holt on the network’s flagship evening newscast.

Holt joined NBCUniversal News Group in 2000 as an anchor for MSNBC before moving to NBC News. He was named anchor of “Weekend Today” in 2003, following the death of David Bloom, and began anchoring weekend editions of “NBC Nightly News” in 2007.

In 2015, Holt became the weekday anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” following Brian Williams.

He was the fourth solo anchor of the program, following John Chancellor, Tom Brokaw and Williams. Holt also became the first Black journalist to serve as the solo anchor of a major U.S. network evening newscast.

David Muir of “ABC News” will become the longest-serving evening news anchor among the major networks following Holt’s departure. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell stepped down in January and remains with the network as a senior correspondent focused on long-form work.

CNN’s Brian Stelter was the first to report the date of Holt’s final broadcast and noted that Llamas has been traveling to visit NBC News affiliates.

In his first public remarks since the February announcement, Holt said, “What I know is that journalism is still a noble profession. But one of tremendous responsibility. There is no room for arrogance if we are to succeed in our mission. There is however room for compassion.”