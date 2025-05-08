Consumer Technology Association calls for voluntary transition to NextGen TV

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Consumer Technology Association has filed comments opposing a proposal by the National Association of Broadcasters that would require manufacturers to include ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV, tuners in all new television sets.

In its May 7 submission to the Federal Communications Commission, CTA warned that such a mandate would increase consumer costs, disrupt industry innovation and reverse the voluntary framework originally established for the ATSC 3.0 transition.

CTA, which represents technology manufacturers and co-founded the Advanced Television Systems Committee, stated that it continues to support the ATSC 3.0 standard and its development as a voluntary upgrade in collaboration with broadcasters.

The organization argued that a regulatory mandate would be counterproductive and inconsistent with earlier commitments made jointly by CTA, NAB, America’s Public Television Stations and the AWARN Alliance in a 2016 petition.

The association emphasized that the television market is functioning without government mandates. Manufacturers are voluntarily producing more than 14 million ATSC 3.0-capable TVs, and six manufacturers are now offering sets with this capability. CTA projected that most TVs shipped in the U.S. in 2028 will support ATSC 3.0.

In its filing, CTA cited research indicating that only a minority of households, about 19%, use TV antennas, and fewer than 10% rely solely on them.

It also presented a price comparison showing that ATSC 3.0-capable TVs cost more than similar models without the technology. A sample search found that ATSC 3.0 sets averaged $833, compared with $676 for models with only ATSC 1.0 tuners.

The group also opposed design regulations suggested by NAB requiring remote controls or user interfaces to prioritize access to broadcast services. CTA argued that the FCC lacks statutory authority for such mandates and warned that they would interfere with market-driven user interface innovation.

While reaffirming its support for accessibility improvements offered by ATSC 3.0, such as multiple audio streams and enhanced closed captioning, CTA stated that these features should not be subject to regulatory requirements.

CTA concluded by urging the FCC to preserve the voluntary nature of the NextGen TV transition and to avoid mandates that would impose unnecessary burdens on consumers and manufacturers. It framed the proposal as inconsistent with the administration’s recent executive orders favoring deregulation and warned against government intervention before broadcasters demonstrate sufficient consumer demand for ATSC 3.0 services nationwide.