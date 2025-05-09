CNBC brings broadcast operations street-side with new London studio

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has relocated its European broadcast operations to a newly built, street-level studio at 10 Fleet Place, transforming a former retail space into a fully integrated production hub. The facility, which went live April 28, replaces the network’s longtime sixth-floor headquarters and now serves as the home for its business-day programming in Europe.

The launch coincides with a broader revamp of CNBC’s international programming lineup, including new shows and updated time slots designed to reflect shifting audience habits and the demand for deeper market coverage.

Programs produced in the revamped London studio include “Europe Early Edition,” anchored by Silvia Amaro, and a refreshed “Squawk Box Europe,” co-anchored by Julianna Tatelbaum, Steve Sedgwick and Karen Tso.

“This is a primarily new facility and infrastructure,” said Peter Juno, SVP of technical operations for CNBC International. “We completely gutted the space and started from scratch and leveraged the space having double-height ceilings.”

A streetside view into news production

The studio’s new ground-floor location offers passersby a direct view into the production process, an intentional design choice that brings transparency and visual engagement to CNBC’s presence in London.

In addition to the main studio, the space includes a mezzanine-level production control room (PCR) overlooking the studio floor, with a central machine room (CMR) positioned directly below.

The street-facing design presented both opportunities and challenges, including converting retail space into a broadcast-ready space. Managing daylight in the glass-fronted space required strategic lighting design and the use of neutral density filters.

Studio layout and design

For the scenic design, CNBC’s internal team led the effort, with the anchor design designed by John Casey Production Design. Thanks to a removable section, the desk can expand or contract based on need, accommodating three main anchors and one guest position.

In initial editions of “Squawk Box Europe” and “Europe Early Edition,” the mezzanine and control room have provided unique angles for bump shots and standups along with the studio’s various LED walls.

The overall design aesthetic follows the visual language established in other CNBC studios, including deep blues, warm wood tones, pops of white, and integration of the CNBC branding.

“As a number of brand aspects already exist within our on-air graphics design, we complemented this with subtle aspects of the brand in the studio set design,” Juno said.

The studio includes a mix of LED displays provided by Leyard (Planar), including a grid-style array behind the anchor desk and vertically stacked columns that support dynamic storytelling.

The current CNBC on-air design system debuted in winter 2023, with CNBC International rolling it out in 2024.

Technical infrastructure

The new facility remains SDI-based but supports both HD and 4K production workflows. The technical core is built around Ross Video infrastructure, including a Ross Ultrix router, Ross Acuity switcher, and multiple Ross camera pedestals.

The camera complement includes four Ross Furio Blackbirds on the studio floor plus a Ross Artimo, with additional Furio Blackbirds positioned on the mezzanine level and in a separate multimedia studio within the newsroom.

Audio is managed via a Yamaha mixing console, with the entire audio chain connected through a Dante network. Vizrt powers graphics, and the system is integrated with NBCUniversal’s Sync platform.

While not a full IP-based facility, the workflow includes automation and AI-assisted tools to support content production efficiency and flexibility across distribution platforms.

The programming refresh and studio buildout reflect CNBC’s broader strategy to serve international audiences with content tailored to regional markets and evolving viewer habits.