Industry Insights: Augmented reality graphics unlock new ways to engage viewers

In the final installment of our three-part Industry Insights roundtable series on graphics and virtual production, we turn our attention to how broadcasters are expanding their storytelling toolkit through augmented reality (AR) graphics.

From transforming physical studios into dynamic, multi-purpose environments to using AR for immersive sports and news coverage, the possibilities for audience engagement continue to grow. This roundtable explores how viewer expectations, workflow challenges and real-time rendering capabilities are shaping the evolution of interactive graphics and virtual elements in live production.

Industry leaders discuss the latest use cases, integration strategies, and how these technologies are bridging the gap between cinematic quality and real-time broadcast demands.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Studio transformation through VP : Broadcasters are maximizing single studio spaces through virtual production, enabling fast set changes and reducing costs.

: Broadcasters are maximizing single studio spaces through virtual production, enabling fast set changes and reducing costs. AR boosts comprehension : Augmented reality graphics help explain complex data and narratives, especially in sports and election coverage.

: Augmented reality graphics help explain complex data and narratives, especially in sports and election coverage. Workflow clarity is critical : Successful AR integration depends on early planning, well-defined switching workflows, and clear team coordination.

: Successful AR integration depends on early planning, well-defined switching workflows, and clear team coordination. Viewer response shapes design : Positive audience feedback to immersive and high-quality visuals is driving more investment in AR and virtual tools.

: Positive audience feedback to immersive and high-quality visuals is driving more investment in AR and virtual tools. Lower entry points emerge: New tools are making advanced virtual and AR graphics more accessible to smaller creators and new market segments.

In what ways are broadcasters using graphics and virtual elements to enhance viewer engagement?

Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO, Pixotope: With virtual production, broadcasters can transform a single studio into infinite creative spaces — switching from morning news to sports analysis to entertainment shows with instant set changes and brand-specific environments. As technology and workflows advance, they’re positioned to adapt quickly while cutting costs, with one studio now doing the work of ten. Most importantly, they’re creating extraordinary visuals and experiences that captivate younger audiences who expect Hollywood-quality visuals in every broadcast — something that is only achievable through virtual production.

Onur Can Gulenc, sales manager, Zero Density: Broadcasters extensively use graphics and virtual elements to simplify complex information, offering visual context and dynamic visuals for impactful storytelling that captivates viewers. This includes employing augmented reality to bring immersive experiences directly into homes, while real-time data visualization provides instant updates like live scores or election results. Ultimately, they transform passive viewing into an engaging, interactive, and easily digestible experience that significantly enhances viewer engagement.

Mike Paquin, senior product manager, virtual solutions, Ross Video: Broadcasters are leveraging real-time graphics and virtual elements to make complex data more accessible and engaging for viewers. For example, simple but dynamic visualizations like live-updating charts or interactive overlays can turn passive viewers into active participants. These enhancements help audiences feel more connected to the content, whether it’s a sports match or election coverage.

Miguel Churruca, marketing and communications director, Brainstorm: In many applications such as sports, elections or information graphics, the amount of data can be overwhelming for the audience, so presenting such data in an attractive and comprehensive way for the audience is paramount. Broadcasters are increasing the use of virtual technology, augmented and mixed realities and interactive graphics to engage the audience while improving the presenters’ work, allowing them to immerse themselves in the context of the storytelling, rather than use graphics as a supporting object.

How is viewer feedback influencing the development of graphics and AR applications?

Onur Can Gulenc, sales manager, Zero Density: We observe from our clients that viewer feedback towards high-quality graphics that are used to support the story gets more positive responses. It could be a virtual set that is travelling back in time or simplifying complex situations into small and understandable segments.

What limitations do broadcasters currently face when integrating interactive graphics into live productions?

Mike Paquin, senior product manager, virtual solutions, Ross Video: The main challenges are integrating new graphics workflows into established production environments and ensuring everything runs smoothly in real time. There’s a learning curve as teams adapt to new creative and technical possibilities. Creating an environment where controls and feedback for talent and operators that they are familiar with is key. Whether that’s using a tablet, existing MOS workflows, or correctly placing return monitors, it allows everyone to be on the same page.

How is augmented reality currently changing viewer engagement in live broadcasts?

Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO, Pixotope: Augmented reality can transform entire stadiums into immersive worlds – such as Nickelodeon turning a football field at 2024 Super Bowl into Bikini Bottom where submarines are flying — while keeping the real game, players, and action intact. This creates a true co-viewing experience where kids see SpongeBob calling plays while parents watch the actual game, doubling your audience without alienating either audience group. With AR in real time, you’re not just enhancing broadcasts — you’re creating appointment television that spans generations and dominates social media.

Miguel Churruca, marketing and communications director, Brainstorm: Augmented reality brings storytelling to a new level as it allows for the interaction between sets, talents and virtual objects, many of them created out of external data sources such as statistics, charts, bars, and many other. These data driven objects allow for visually engaging representations of the data which can be better explained by the presenters when placed in the set, and carefully designed AR objects facilitate the understanding of complex concepts or data-intensive information, which makes such information more attractive and accessible for the audience. For instance, during election coverage, news, or sports shows, complex statistics can interact with the talent or the scene and explain situations easier than with just raw data in a static graphic. And if we want to explain complex phenomena, how a machine works, etc., what can be better than a real-time 3D animation shown in context, as an AR object, with which the presenter can interact?

What workflow considerations must broadcasters address when introducing AR elements into live programming?

Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO, Pixotope: Broadcasters who add AR to live broadcast need to make a fundamental choice: either design graphics flexible enough to work from any camera angle or commit to rehearsal time that locks in your shots — there’s no middle ground. The switching workflow must be crystal clear from day one, with operators knowing exactly when to use clean versus AR-enhanced feeds and whether your AR engines run hot or switch on-demand. Success lives or dies on these workflow decisions — so our recommendation is: make them early, document them clearly, and train your team before a single AR graphic hits air.

Mike Paquin, senior product manager, virtual solutions, Ross Video: Broadcasters need to ensure AR elements are tightly synchronized with camera movements and on-screen action, which places a premium on accurate tracking and real-time rendering. Collaboration between creative and technical teams is key to integrating AR smoothly into live workflows. It’s also important to balance innovation with usability so on-air talent and guests remain comfortable and natural.

Where is the current growth in AR usage?

Onur Can Gulenc, sales manager, Zero Density: AR usage is increasing among broadcasters exponentially because it is easier to adopt compared to other virtual production techniques, with its quicker setup process. We see a lot of in-venue AR utilization such as in 24h car races, tennis games and soccer with varied sponsor placements, designs that adjust to the time and day and more. In-studio AR is definitely a favorite among sports broadcasters with player lineup, statistics and set extensions.

Steve Taylor, chief product and technology officer, Vizrt: We launched our Virtual Studio Go product last year, which is allowing people a much lower-level entry point into using our technology. And it’s a great story to be able to go to either a wannabe big YouTuber or a big YouTuber or a news broadcaster who’s seeing this shift and to move across and say, look, we’ve got 25-plus years investment in virtual technology, and all of the best camera control and tracking and AI and green screen and keying, and we can take this to you at a much lower price point. We are essentially looking at taking our products to this new audience.