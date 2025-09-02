State of FAST: Live programming drives growth amid channel expansion

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

New data from content intelligence firms reveals how free ad-supported streaming television platforms are leveraging live events to capture audiences and advertising dollars, with sports content leading the charge despite representing a small fraction of total programming hours.

The global FAST channel count has reached nearly 1,850 platforms, representing 76% growth over the past two years and 14% growth since Q1 2025, according to Gracenote’s Q3 Data Hub. This expansion reflects the format’s evolution from experimental to essential for many media companies seeking new revenue streams without subscription barriers.

FAST channels multiply as content mix shifts toward recency

Gracenote’s expanded data set now tracks more than 197,000 TV shows, movies and sports programs across FAST platforms, providing a comprehensive view alongside the 645,000 programs monitored across major SVOD services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+.

The content composition reveals an unexpected pattern: FAST channels offer proportionally more recent programming than premium subscription services.

Nearly half of current FAST programming was produced within the past five years, compared to roughly one-third on premium SVOD platforms. When examining content from the past 15 years, the gap widens to nearly 80% for FAST versus 68.5% for SVOD.

Live programming drives engagement despite limited content hours

While live programming represents a small percentage of total FAST content hours, its impact on viewer engagement appears disproportionate.

Amagi’s 15th Global FAST Report, based on analysis of live events managed by the company and a consumer survey of 500 U.S. households, shows 84% of live events in Q1 2025 were sports-related, followed by talk shows at 14% and other content at 2%.

Consumer behavior data suggests live programming serves as both an acquisition and retention tool. Among survey respondents, 35% reported watching live events daily, with another 35% tuning in weekly. Additionally, 67% of respondents indicated they prefer watching live events via paid or free streaming platforms, significantly outpacing cable or pay TV at 39%, traditional broadcast at 32% and social media at 26%.

“Live content is becoming a defining feature of FAST, not just in sports but across genres that benefit from real-time engagement,” said Srinivasan KA, director and president of global business at Amagi. “What we’re seeing now is a shift in how audiences consume free streaming — they’re not just browsing channels but tuning in for moments that matter.”

Sports channels have experienced substantial growth, with the genre maintaining its position as the second-largest FAST category by channel count, according to Gracenote data. However, sports programming still represents a minimal portion of aggregate FAST content when measured by total hours available.

The monetization potential appears significant despite limited programming volume.

Cathy Rasenberger, co-founder of Sports Studio, told Amagi that 60% of the 125+ sports channels on FreeLiveSports.tv regularly air live games and events, driving measurable viewership increases.

“Live Sports also increases monetization, driving higher CPMs and fill rates from programmatic ad buys and attracting new sponsorship dollars and direct ad buys from brands seeking higher fan engagement in live sports,” Rasenberger said.

Recent launches demonstrate industry confidence in sports-focused FAST channels.

C15 Studio debuted two new channels this month: MotoGP featuring live race weekends and archived content, plus a Yahoo Sports Network linear streaming channel with original programming covering NFL, NBA, MLB and other major leagues. Additionally, Swerve TV launched a women’s sports-focused FAST channel targeting an underserved audience segment.

Live programming extends beyond sports, with news content showing particularly strong growth.

News programming increased 37% in the past three months and now ranks as the third most-represented genre on FAST channels at 9.9% of total programming, behind drama and documentaries, according to Gracenote data.

Traditional media organizations, like CNN and Telemundo, are continuing to experiment with programming on FAST channels. CNN recently revamped its CNN Headlines Express channel while Telemundo has tweaked its Noticias Telemundo Ahora offering.

Consumer survey data supports this diversification beyond sports, with news updates ranking as the third most influential type of live content at 45% when respondents were asked which live events most influence their viewing habits across streaming platforms.

Concerts followed closely at 46%, suggesting opportunities for platforms beyond traditional sports programming.

Consumer attitudes toward paid subscriptions show mixed signals

Consumer responses revealed conflicting attitudes toward live content and paid subscriptions.

While 67% of Amagi survey respondents said they would only watch live events if available for free, 47% indicated a free live event would encourage them to trial a paid streaming service.

When asked directly about live events’ influence on subscription decisions, 41% said live programming options impact their choices “a lot,” with another 41% reporting “a little” influence. Less than one-fifth said live event availability doesn’t factor into subscription decisions.

This apparent contradiction suggests consumers may distinguish between paying for live content directly versus live programming serving as a value-added feature that tips subscription decisions.

The data indicates FAST platforms are moving beyond purely catalog-driven strategies toward event-driven programming that creates appointment viewing opportunities, requiring different infrastructure investments, rights negotiations and advertising approaches compared to traditional on-demand libraries.