Weigel Broadcasting challenges ATSC 3.0 Security Authority’s control over NextGen TV

Weigel Broadcasting has raised concerns about the A3SA (ATSC 3.0 Security Authority) and its role as gatekeeper for the next-generation broadcast television standard, warning that the organization effectively functions as a private regulator with the power to shut down broadcast signals.

In a letter filed with the Federal Communications Commission on August 27, 2025, the Chicago-based broadcaster detailed how A3SA — owned and controlled by major television networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision — requires all ATSC 3.0 receivers to obtain certification from the organization, even for non-encrypted content.

Central to Weigel’s complaint is A3SA’s “High Noon” requirement, which mandates that certified receivers check for A3SA-issued signaling certificates before displaying any broadcast signal. Without a valid certificate, receivers will either block the signal entirely or display persistent warning messages that render viewing practically impossible.

“A3SA and its owners are empowered to shut down receivers from displaying broadcast signals that fail to meet whatever ‘security’ and other demands A3SA might choose to implement,” Weigel executives Evan Fieldman and Kyle Walker wrote in their filing.

The High Noon date was originally scheduled for June 30, 2025, but was delayed in March for undisclosed reasons.

Weigel conducted extensive testing in August 2025 using televisions from HiSense, LG, TCL, Samsung and Sony, as well as converter boxes from multiple manufacturers.

The testing revealed varying degrees of signal blocking across different manufacturers.

Most devices displayed full-screen warnings that interrupted viewing, with messages stating the channel posed a “security risk.” Some devices, including Sony’s X90J television, provided no option for viewers to bypass the warning, completely blocking access to uncertified signals.

HiSense and TCL models allowed viewers to temporarily accept the warning and continue watching, but the message reappeared each time users changed channels or returned to the station. Zinwell converter boxes displayed overlay messages instructing users to restart their devices.

Only LG televisions and certain converter box models continued displaying signals without interruption during testing, though these devices lacked the functionality to simulate post-High Noon behavior.

Certificate requirements and costs

Under A3SA’s system, broadcasters must obtain certificates annually at a cost of $998 per station. Unlike internet certificate authorities, where broadcasters can choose from more than 100 providers, A3SA represents the only practical source for broadcast certificates that work with certified ATSC 3.0 receivers.

The organization has warned broadcasters about transmitting without certificates. A3SA documentation states that “broadcasters should begin signing their signals as soon as possible” and that “broadcasters need to start installing signing ASAP.”

Weigel notes that A3SA’s agreements with broadcasters remain largely opaque. The organization requires non-disclosure agreements before discussing certification terms.

The situation creates a potential bottleneck for ATSC 3.0 adoption, as receiver manufacturers must embed A3SA’s digital rights management standards to ensure compatibility with content from major networks and broadcasters. This market pressure effectively forces other broadcasters to seek A3SA certification, even if they don’t intend to use DRM technology.

“From Weigel’s perspective, the A3SA’s requirements constitute private regulation of broadcasting,” the company stated. “A3SA ‘certificates’ will function as if they were FCC broadcast licenses in the sense that broadcasters cannot transmit without them.”

The company argues that A3SA operates without government supervision while wielding authority that could effectively shut down licensed broadcast stations for any reason, including non-compliance with privately established rules.

Broader context for ATSC 3.0

Weigel’s complaint comes as the broadcast industry continues debating ATSC 3.0 implementation.

The company opposes both mandated adoption of the standard and elimination of the “substantially similar” requirement that ensures continued over-the-air service during the transition.

The broadcaster emphasizes its support for free over-the-air television while acknowledging that some content providers may wish to monetize programming using DRM technologies, provided they continue offering free broadcast service as the primary use of their spectrum.

The FCC filing represents the latest development in ongoing discussions about ATSC 3.0 governance and the balance between technological advancement and maintaining free, accessible broadcast television.

