Weather Channel introduces AI groundhog to help with wide range of predictions

The Weather Channel has introduced what it’s called a “creative first”: An AI groundhog that it will use to predict the status of winter on both Feb. 2 and beyond.

Named Chuck Burrows (“woodchuck” is another name for groundhogs), the AI critter is being billed as the “world’s first AI prediction-obsessed groundhog.”

Chuck made his debut on “America’s Morning Headquarters” Jan. 30, 2026, alongside host Alex Wilson. The appearance was designed as a preview of how the network plans to blend TV storytelling with AI technology.

For that appearance, he was digitally inserted onto the on-set sofa next to Wilson and appeared remarkably realistic, at least if groundhogs could wear Weather Channel-branded vests.

Chuck will, of course, also play a key role in the network’s Groundhog Day coverage.

NCS has reached out to the Weather Channel for clarity on how Chuck the character receives predictions and what technology is used behind the scenes.

The network will continue to turn to Chuck, making him an “on-air and social media personality predicting everything from major sporting events to winners at award ceremonies.” (So sort of like Steve Kornacki but, you know, a groundhog with AI powers.)

“I’m not here to discuss maps or models,” said Chuck Burrows. “The meteorologists do a fantastic job handling that. I’m here to tell you what it feels like out there. I’m here to give you the perspective of someone who’s lived through more winters than most, and isn’t afraid to make the call,” said Chuck in a statement.

Chuck has also set up social media accounts on Instagram, X and TikTok under the handle @thechuckburrows. On Facebook, he’s known as simply @ChuckBurrows.