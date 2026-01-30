‘CBS News Atlanta Mornings’ launches with community-first approach

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Atlanta has announced the launch of a new weekday morning newscast, “CBS News Atlanta Mornings,” scheduled to debut Feb. 2. The one-hour program will air weekdays and feature community-driven reporting, immersive weather forecasts and national headlines, all broadcast from a newly built AR/VR studio.

The newscast will focus on local stories from across the Atlanta metropolitan area. Coverage will emphasize county-level reporting on topics including public safety, transportation, education, health and local government. According to the station, the program is designed to reflect the communities it serves.

“Our goal is to meet viewers where they are in their communities and deliver news that helps them start their day informed, prepared, and connected,” said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of CBS Atlanta.

Anchoring the program is Jobina Fortson-Evans. Additional on-air talent includes Alexa Liacko as traffic anchor, Troy Bridges as meteorologist and Kaley Fedko as a reporter. Reporters La’Tasha Givens and Jamal Goss are expected to join the team in the coming weeks.

The launch comes as part of a broader expansion by CBS Stations in the Atlanta market. In the past year, the station has increased staffing across editorial, production and digital teams, and opened a fully immersive AR/VR-enabled news studio. CBS said the Atlanta location is the first of its kind in the Southeast and only the second across its stations group to deliver all news content in this format.

Since launching its news and weather operations in August, CBS Atlanta reported year-over-year growth of more than 150 percent.