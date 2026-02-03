‘Kelly Clarkson’ talk show ending after seven seasons

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal’s syndicated talker “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will end after its current season.

The move, announced Feb. 3, 2026, was host Kelly Clarkson’s, according to a statement issued by NBCU.

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she is quoted as saying.

“Kelly” will continue production as planned and air its final episodes in the fall of 2026.

The news comes after a period of uncertainty for the show. Clarkson took significant time off from hosting the show in 2025, with NBCU featuring guest hosts and repeats to fulfill its obligations to its syndication partners.

There had been rumblings that Clarkson might exit the show over the past year or so, with former “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb’s name bandied about as a possible replacement, though those reports were not confirmed.

The final season will also continue to feature guest hosts, the announcement noted, with names to be announced.

Clarkson has had a challenging few years. She filed for divorce from her then-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. The pair had married in 2013.

Blackstock, who was the father of Clarkson’s two children and served as her manager, died in 2025 at age 48 after a battle with cancer.

During this time, the show moved production from Los Angeles to New York City in 2023, a shift that was designed to fit in better with Clarkson’s life.

Clarkson, who has a broader deal with NBCU, says she will continue to appear on “The Voice” from time-to-time.

“I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there…” said said.

It’s not clear how NBCU will fill the time occupied by “Kelly,” which airs on its owned stations in major markets as well as other stations across the country.

“Kelly” is often used as a lead-in to local news, often airing at 3 or 4 p.m. local time, with many stations also airing repeats overnight.

In many markets, “Clarkson” was used as an indirect replacement for the Warner Bros. talker “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended in 2022 and was carried by NBC-owned stations. Produced through its Telepictures label, Warner Bros. introduced “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in 2022, using the same studio and parts of the “Ellen” set.