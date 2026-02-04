NBC’s Milan Cortina Olympic coverage, by the numbers

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal announced plans for more than 3,200 hours of coverage for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, marking the largest Winter Olympics presentation in the company’s history.

The coverage will span across NBCUniversal’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including more than 2,500 hours of live and on-demand streaming on Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms. NBC will air more than 700 hours of Olympic content on linear television, with over 230 hours on the NBC broadcast network, a record for a Winter Olympics.

Peacock will stream all 116 medal events live. NBCUniversal will also provide 17 consecutive nights of primetime Olympic coverage on NBC and Peacock beginning Feb. 6, 2026.

Approximately 2,900 athletes are expected to compete in Milan Cortina, representing a record for the Winter Games. Team USA is projected to include 232 athletes. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, with live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET and primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., will serve as the primary production base, housing approximately 1,600 NBCU employees. Another 1,000 staff members will be on-site in Italy. The broadcast center includes 13 production control rooms, 17 broadcast booths, 50 remote edit rooms and 35 multi-purpose rooms.

NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage will feature a team of 84 commentators. The roster includes Dan Hicks, who will cover alpine skiing in his 16th Olympics with NBC. Commentators in the network’s lineup have collectively earned 44 Olympic medals.

The event marks NBC’s eighth Winter Olympics broadcast. Italy is hosting the Winter Games for the third time, with Milan and Cortina serving as the first-ever official co-host cities.

NBC and Peacock will also feature special programming around the event. This includes segments featuring five Sesame Street characters and commentary from Snoop Dogg.

NBCUniversal holds the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, including upcoming events in Los Angeles (2028), the French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the yet-to-be-determined 2036 host city.

