NBC’s Milan Cortina Olympic coverage, by the numbers
Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime.
NBCUniversal announced plans for more than 3,200 hours of coverage for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, marking the largest Winter Olympics presentation in the company’s history.
The coverage will span across NBCUniversal’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including more than 2,500 hours of live and on-demand streaming on Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms. NBC will air more than 700 hours of Olympic content on linear television, with over 230 hours on the NBC broadcast network, a record for a Winter Olympics.
Peacock will stream all 116 medal events live. NBCUniversal will also provide 17 consecutive nights of primetime Olympic coverage on NBC and Peacock beginning Feb. 6, 2026.
Approximately 2,900 athletes are expected to compete in Milan Cortina, representing a record for the Winter Games. Team USA is projected to include 232 athletes. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, with live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET and primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., will serve as the primary production base, housing approximately 1,600 NBCU employees. Another 1,000 staff members will be on-site in Italy. The broadcast center includes 13 production control rooms, 17 broadcast booths, 50 remote edit rooms and 35 multi-purpose rooms.
NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage will feature a team of 84 commentators. The roster includes Dan Hicks, who will cover alpine skiing in his 16th Olympics with NBC. Commentators in the network’s lineup have collectively earned 44 Olympic medals.
The event marks NBC’s eighth Winter Olympics broadcast. Italy is hosting the Winter Games for the third time, with Milan and Cortina serving as the first-ever official co-host cities.
NBC and Peacock will also feature special programming around the event. This includes segments featuring five Sesame Street characters and commentary from Snoop Dogg.
NBCUniversal holds the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, including upcoming events in Los Angeles (2028), the French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the yet-to-be-determined 2036 host city.
By the numbers
- 115,000: Square feet in NBC Sports’ integration facility and warehouse in Connecticut, where nearly all of its production and engineering infrastructure begins its journey to northern Italy.
- 3,983: Distance in miles between NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., and Milan, Italy.
- 3,200+: Total programming hours across NBCU’s linear and digital platforms.
- 2,900: Approximate total number of athletes expected to compete at Milan Cortina 2026, a Winter Olympics record.
- 2,500+: Hours of streaming coverage across Peacock and NBC Sports’ Digital platforms.
- 1972: Year that marked NBC’s first-ever coverage of an Olympic Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.
- 1,600: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
- 1,000: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees on-site in northern Italy.
- 700+: Hours of coverage being telecast across linear platforms.
- 232: Number of Team USA athletes expected to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
- 230+: Number of hours on the NBC broadcast network, a Winter Olympics record.
- 116: Number of medal events at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, all of which will be streamed live on Peacock.
- 92: Number of countries and territories taking part in the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony.
- 84: Number of commentators on NBCU’s talent roster.
- 62: Total number of medals won at the Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and Norway, who will face off in mixed doubles curling on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 4:05 a.m. ET on Peacock, marking Team USA’s first event of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
- 50: Number of Full Remote Edit Rooms in use.
- 44: Number of Olympic medals won by NBCU’s Olympic commentators.
- 41: Number of total events that the NBC Olympics Research team went to in preparation for the Games.
- 35: Number of Multi-Purpose Flexible Use Rooms used for everything from replay operations, remote graphics, telestration, and more.
- 17: Number of purpose-built broadcast booths at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., where a select commentators will call live competition from.
- 17: Consecutive nights of primetime coverage on the NBC broadcast network.
- 16: Number of Olympics that NBCU’s lead alpine skiing play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks will have worked.
- 14: Number of international trips that the NBC Olympics Research team went to in preparation for the Games, including four countries and five Canadian provinces.
- 13: Number of Production Control Rooms at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
- 8: Number of Winter Olympics broadcast by NBC, including Milan Cortina.
- 6: Number of hours northern Italy is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone.
- 5: Number of Muppets of Sesame Street (Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Oscar the Grouch) who will travel to Milan and be incorporated into NBCU’s comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games.
- 4K: NBC and Peacock will be “4K All Day” for Super Bowl LX and the Winter Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 8.
- 3: Number of Olympic Winter Games that Italy has hosted, joining the United States (four) and France (three) as the only countries to host the Winter Games three or more times.
- 2: Number of cities officially co-hosting these Winter Olympics, marking the first time this has happened.
- 1: The one and only Snoop Dogg will contribute to NBCU’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, providing his unique take on what’s happening in northern Italy.
tags
2026 Winter Olympics, NBC Olympics, nbc sports
categories
Featured, Olympics, Sports Broadcasting & Production