Broadcast and streaming audiences surge for Milano Cortina 2026

International Olympic Committee reported record broadcast and digital audiences for 2026 Winter Olympics, with media rights-holders citing viewership gains over previous Olympic Winter Games.

The IOC said 24 media rights-holders and more than 80 sublicensees are distributing coverage worldwide, reaching billions of viewers across broadcast and streaming platforms.

In Italy, two out of three people watched coverage of the Games, surpassing audience levels for Paris 2024. Viewers in Italy consumed more coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 than the previous three Olympic Winter Games combined.

In France, more than 50 million viewers followed coverage on France Télévisions, 10 million more than at the same stage of Beijing 2022 and PyeongChang 2018, and exceeding totals recorded for Turin 2006.

In the United States, Milano Cortina 2026 averaged 24.3 million viewers across NBCUniversal platforms through Feb. 16, an increase of 88% compared with Beijing 2022 at the same point. Coverage surpassed 20 million viewers on each of the first 11 days of competition.

Streaming contributed significantly to growth. NBCUniversal reported 11.2 billion minutes streamed, up 62% compared with the total of all prior Winter Games combined. Warner Bros. Discovery reported triple-digit percentage growth in hours viewed compared with Beijing 2022, marking its largest Winter Games performance on streaming platforms.

In Asia, broadcasters reported strong results despite time zone differences. Audience levels in markets including Australia and Brazil reached new highs, with ski jumping coverage in Brazil becoming the country’s most-watched Winter Games competition.

Digital platforms also recorded gains. The Olympics Web and App surpassed 100 million users, nearly double the total recorded during the entire Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“The Olympic Games are stronger than ever, and we see that this passion and the fact that the Olympic Games have such a success are translating into great digital and broadcast audiences around the world. Our Media Rights-Holders are telling us these Games are exceeding their expectations,” Anne-Sophie Voumard, managing director of IOC Television and Marketing Services, said.

Olympic social media accounts generated more than 9 billion engagements, double the total achieved in Beijing, according to the IOC.

“The success we are seeing with record audiences on broadcast platforms is also reflected on the Olympic digital platforms. The Olympics Web and App has already exceeded 100 million users – nearly double the total achieved during the entire Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. It is certain that this will be a record-breaking number. Olympic social media handles have generated over nine billion engagements, which is already double the number of what was achieved in Beijing,” Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services, said.

The Olympics App ranked as the top sports app in more than 75 countries, and more than 12 million social media posts about Milano Cortina 2026 were shared globally since competition began.

Athletes generated more than 1.4 billion engagements across their personal social media accounts and collectively reached nearly 1 billion followers. The IOC said expanded content access from the Olympic Village and training venues supported increased athlete-driven engagement.

The IOC also deployed more than 100 digital creators on site as part of a creator program, working with media rights-holders and social media platforms to expand behind-the-scenes coverage.

Engagement extended to gaming and streaming platforms. An Olympic experience within the Brookhaven game on Roblox generated more than 1.3 billion visits, while collaborations with Netflix introduced winter sports content to new audiences.

