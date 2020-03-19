Chicago meteorologists (video) call it in

WMAQ in Chicago shifted its early evening and evening meteorologists to working from home.

Chicago TV This column is part of NewscastStudio's regular "Chicago TV" column that covers the latest in Chicago broadcasting.

The NBC owned station had Paul Deanno and Brant Miller both joining newscasts remotely from home.

Deanno, who appeared on the 4 p.m. newscast, March 19, 2020, was seated in front of an arched white shutters with houseplants behind him while Miller appeared to be in a living area next to a fireplace with a smaller TV monitor over his shoulder.

Deanno was not wearing a visible pair of earbuds or mic, while Miller appeared to have an at least quasi-professional grade mic on and was using a single earbud as an IFB.

As both forecasters started their various segments, the control room put their image in a small box next to a larger weather map before taking the weather computer fullscreen.

The move follows fellow Chicago traffic reporters Roz Varon on ABC owned station WLS and Yasmeen Hassan on CBS owned WBBM who started working from home earlier in the day.