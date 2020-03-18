Tips on how to create a home TV studio for anchors and reporters

Just a few days ago, the idea of at home anchoring may have seemed like a far fetched scenario — but it’s quickly become more of a reality as worries about coronavirus heighten.

“Inside Edition” taped episodes from Deborah Norville’s kitchen. And NBC was able to send out professional grade equipment to Savannah Guthrie’s house and set up a makeshift studio in the basement.

Safety first

First, if a staffer is already feeling ill, consider if you want to risk dispatching a team to their residence and risk cross contamination. In these cases, you may want to simply use an “out of the box” solution such as Skype, FaceTime or Zoom for a video call into the station. Many networks and stations are doing this already.

However, for asymptotic staffers, getting ahead of the curve and getting a home studio set up can be a smart move.

Just to be safe, however, consider these tips no matter how the talent is feeling: