Tips on how to create a home TV studio for anchors and reporters
Just a few days ago, the idea of at home anchoring may have seemed like a far fetched scenario — but it’s quickly become more of a reality as worries about coronavirus heighten.
“Inside Edition” taped episodes from Deborah Norville’s kitchen. And NBC was able to send out professional grade equipment to Savannah Guthrie’s house and set up a makeshift studio in the basement.
Safety first
First, if a staffer is already feeling ill, consider if you want to risk dispatching a team to their residence and risk cross contamination. In these cases, you may want to simply use an “out of the box” solution such as Skype, FaceTime or Zoom for a video call into the station. Many networks and stations are doing this already.
However, for asymptotic staffers, getting ahead of the curve and getting a home studio set up can be a smart move.
Just to be safe, however, consider these tips no matter how the talent is feeling:
- Don’t allow the talent or his or her family members to come in contact with the crew during setup.
- Before the setup team arrives, designate an entryway for them to use and sanitize it. Give them directions on how to get the area to be used (“turn left after the kitchen and go down the stairs”).
- Also remember to clean any high touch points on way to the designated location. If possible, consider leaving doors open so no one has to touch doorknobs or handles.
- Ideally crew should be instructed to use an entry that’s close to the driveway or parking area.
- Once the crew is finished with setup, be sure they wash their hands well — and the people living in the home should make sure to clean anything the crew touched and then their own hands.
