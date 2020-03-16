How to keep coronavirus from spreading around your station

As coronavirus continues to be top of everyone’s minds, TV stations and networks are already implementing “social distancing” both on camera and behind the scenes.

Like everyone’s been hearing for weeks, regular hand washing in the workplace is likely a good defense to get into the habit of doing — so remind staffers to do that regularly using the standard guidelines on using soap, length of washing and turning off the faucet and opening the door with a paper towel.

Here’s a list of more specific suggestions to consider when implementing this type of plan at your station or workplace.

Administrative, editorial and newsroom staffers

If staffers can work from home and login into your editorial system remotely, this is likely the best option (it also may help out those with kids out of school and day care).

For staffers who need to be in the building, consider staggering placement throughout the newsroom or other areas so people are at least six feet apart.

Also keep staffers in the building to the bare minimum.

If possible, also limit access to any high touch surfaces with buttons (such as routers, telephones or intercom systems) to only one person per shift and sanitize in between.

If your phone system allows, consider forwarding shared phone lines to cell phones (this is also a good idea for staffers working from home).

Don’t cram into the conference room for daily rundown meetings or other meetings — instead consider moving into a space large enough for people to spread out.

If staffers are working from home and you’re already using video conferencing, consider having those in the building join the call from their workstation via the same technology rather than gathering in a single location.

For talent

Consider shared equipment such as mics and audio transmitter packs, IFBs, printers, tablets or other devices and sanitize them regularly where possible or restrict who can use which ones. If possible, assign everyone a specific device and clearly label it with his or her name or set up a rotation that allows time for someone to clean them.

Advise talent to only touch the paper when grabbing scripts from the printer — and not touch surfaces around it.

Remove any shared mirrors, pens or other items from behind the anchor desk. Give each talent a plastic bin or container to keep these items in and have them bring it on set with them and take it back to their desk or office (crew members shouldn’t touch them if possible).

Consider closing the hair and makeup room or increasing sanitation. If possible, use other rooms in the building for hair and makeup, with each talent assigned a specific area that’s at least six feet from another person’s. Or, encourage talent to do most hair and makeup at home or at their desks if possible.

Consider removing any arms from anchor chairs or rotating anchor chairs to allow them to be cleaned more often.

Avoid travel and crowded places wherever possible. If necessary, consider the suggestions below for adding more reporting venues that don’t require leaving the building.

Don’t allow talent to wear masks or gloves on air unless they are reporting from a scene where this has been advised by medical professionals.

Crew

Limit the number of people who are touching control room switchers, audio boards, robotic camera controls or other workstations or equipment. Of course, use care when cleaning this type of equipment and check with manufacturer guidelines.

Protective gloves can be a good precaution — but they’re probably not a replacement for other sanitation. It’s also worth noting that these can still pass germs from place to place.

If you run cameras manually, remember to clean off sticks, zoom and focus controls, intercom headsets and other high touch points regularly.

If possible, “lock” cameras down when possible, possibly using wider shots that are more forgiving, so you can reduce or eliminate the need for camera operators.

Cut back on the amount of crew members in studio — and any that are in should remain six feet apart.

Stations with automation or robotic cameras could also run newscasts with no one in the studio except talent.

Stations that already use “one man bands” or “multimedia journalists” are already fairly well situated — and other stations may want to consider looking to these practices for ideas for field crews.

On set

Sit anchors farther apart on set if possible — at least six feet if possible.

“Split anchor” shows from different areas of the studio — such as one anchor behind the anchor desk and one in a standup or multipurpose area.

Another good option is to put one anchor in front of the chroma key wall with a branded or “virtual set” graphic keyed in.

If you have the ability, you can also have one anchor in studio and one at a flash cam or alternate anchor position if possible.

Eliminate cross talk and toss segments that require talent to be closer together.

It’s worth noting that, as a public information resource, it could be more effective to keep anchors on set but placed noticeably farther apart to reinforce the idea to viewers.

Alternative reporting venues

If needed, you could also consider setting up additional semi-permanent flash cams position in other areas around the station.

When considering whether to use new or existing locations in the building as alternative flash cam positions, keep in mind that putting talent in a crowded control room, for example, probably isn’t the best idea.

Assuming you have the technical capabilities to do so, you may be able to use offices, conference rooms or other rooms in the station as reporting locations. If these locations have TV monitors or computer terminals already, these could be used to display your station logo or even topical graphics if that’s possible.

Consider having large photos of your set or branded graphics printed up that can be used as temporary backgrounds. These can be used behind alternate reporting venues as needed.

Alternatively, prepare digital backgrounds on USB or other “streaming sticks” that can be easily loaded into monitors and used as instant backgrounds.

If things get really bad, today’s video streaming and conferencing technology could make it possible for talent to anchor from home (they could take home those printed backgrounds or sit in front of their TVs displaying a backdrop). Many networks are also using this approach for contributors.

Contingency plans

Review your emergency protocol plans and update and expand as necessary for any possible scenario.

Work closely with any sister or group stations to discuss how programming could originate from their studios or technical facilities if needed.

Keep in mind it may be necessary to close your facility except for minimal staff and talent.

Although hopefully it won’t come to this, it’s worth at least considering how you would handle situations where the building needs to be completely closed.

Staff levels