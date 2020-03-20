ESPN increasing usage of home-based studios

Like other broadcasters, local and national, ESPN has rapidly expanded the use of home-based “studios” for its day-to-day production due to the coronavirus.

“As soon as we heard there might be a need, we started planning for different scenarios,” said Shea Byram, senior manager, remote operations. “We took action and quickly bought all the systems that were available so we would be ahead of the curve.”

Before the recent additions driven by the virus, ESPN already had amassed 75 remote studios and is currently working on at least one new one a day in the homes of talent such as Keith Olbermann, Mike Greenberg, Max Kellerman, Kendrick Perkins, Rachel Nichols and Hannah Storm.

“We have also shipped the equipment to the commentators’ homes and helped them install over the phone. We have also started wearing masks and gloves,” said Byram, noting safety is always a top priority with the setups.

Ryan Bastek, senior remote operations coordinator, along with Byram, are leading the effort.

