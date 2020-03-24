Maxon announces virtual NAB Show plans, special presentations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

Maxon will be hosting a virtual NAB presence on C4DLive.com beginning on April 20, 2020, starting with a briefing on the latest product releases and developments.

Welcome

CEO, Dave McGavran, will kick-off the company’s virtual NAB Show presence on April 20th, at 8:30am (PST), with the latest news about Maxon’s recent merger with Red Giant, recent product releases and exciting new developments.

Live Presentations

Guest artists and Maxon team members will appear daily to present real-world tips and valuable production techniques for film, broadcast, video, games, visualization, interactive media, virtual reality, and more.

Presenter Highlights