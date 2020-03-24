Maxon announces virtual NAB Show plans, special presentations
Maxon will be hosting a virtual NAB presence on C4DLive.com beginning on April 20, 2020, starting with a briefing on the latest product releases and developments.
Welcome
CEO, Dave McGavran, will kick-off the company’s virtual NAB Show presence on April 20th, at 8:30am (PST), with the latest news about Maxon’s recent merger with Red Giant, recent product releases and exciting new developments.
Live Presentations
Guest artists and Maxon team members will appear daily to present real-world tips and valuable production techniques for film, broadcast, video, games, visualization, interactive media, virtual reality, and more.
Presenter Highlights
- Penelope Nederlander, recently named one of the 10 Women of Title Design, will breakdown her latest end credit animation for Birds of Prey.
- Filmmaker Seth Worley will walk through some of the visual effects shots from his latest short film, Darker Colors.
- Doug Appleton will share the creative processes behind creating the technology for Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Jonathan Winbush will demonstrate how easy it is to import C4D scenes into Unreal Engine for rendering or VR/AR
- Veronica Falconieri Hays will share how she builds cellular landscapes and molecular structures in order to convey complex scientific stories.
- 3D industry influencers Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, Stu Machwitz, EJ Hassenfratz, Chris Schmidt, Angie Feret, Kelcey Steele, Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto, Dan Pierse, Andy Needham, among others, will also give presentations.
