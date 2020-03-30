Alibi Music Library offering creatives gratis music for demo reels

Alibi Music Library is offering, as a response to the coronavirus, gratis music licensing for freelancers, agencies and production companies looking to update or create demo reels.

“Although we’re not in the position to supply masks for our medical heroes on the front lines or manufacture the goods we all need, we can be of help to those in our creative community whose productions have been postponed,” said Jonathan Parks, the company’s founder.

“While work may be postponed, creativity doesn’t stop, and time may now allow a focus on new reels that show off everyone’s beautiful work.”

To use music from the collection, select “Demo Reel 2020 Gratis” when licensing a track on the ALibi website. This will whitelist track usage with popular video services like YouTube or Vimeo.