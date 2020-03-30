InfoComm cancels 2020 trade show

InfoComm, the global trade show for the pro-AV and display industry, has canceled its June 2020 show over concerns raised by the coronavirus.

Postponing the show to later in the year was not an option, notes the show’s organizer AVIXA, due to the footprint and lack of possible venues.

InfoComm was to be held in Orlando, Florida, at the Orange County Convention Center.

The news comes after the cancelation of other industry shows, including the NAB Show in April, and the move of ConnecTechAsia to the fall.

InfoComm is currently working on alternatives to “deliver the high-caliber education, product information and engagement” that would have occurred during the show.