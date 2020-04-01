NBC coronavirus special uses ‘Today’ home Studio 1A

As part of NBC News‘ three week commitment to offering weekly Tuesday night coronavirus specials, “Today” co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie kicked off the first one Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from Studio 1A, normally the home of their morning show.

The special used an open with a similar feel to the previous special as well as shorter bumps used on other coverage on MSNBC.

Guthrie had been anchoring “Today” from home since March 18, 2020, after exhibiting minor cold like symptoms, but returned to the studio Tuesday morning.

NBC had the duo set up in front of the curved video wall in the studio — which hasn’t been used much lately as the network cuts down on how much crew, camera operators and other staffers who are allowed on set.

The video wall displayed the world map background with coronavirus “hot spots” originally designed for MSNBC and updated frequently to reflect new data.

Guthrie and Kotb were seated a bit farther apart than normal — and the network’s “Coronavirus Pandemic” logo helped fill in some of that extra space.

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt is scheduled to take over the next two specials.