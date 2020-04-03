Planar launches multi-year leasing program for display technology

Planar has launched a new leasing program, branded as Planar EverNew, for display technology in the United States and Canada.

The managed service offering gives broadcasters and end users a fixed monthly cost.

Through the agreement, customers can finance the total cost of a project, including display hardware, software, extended warranties, installation and any service level agreements.

“Organizations across the globe understand the tremendous benefits of using Planar display solutions, yet for some the cost is prohibitive,” said Adam Schmidt of Planar. “Planar EverNew extends our cutting-edge solutions to a wider range of customers by giving them quick access to the technology they need without having to purchase it outright.”

Planar EverNew has leasing options between two to six years, with the customer able to upgrade at the end of the term, continue leasing or purchase at the current market value.