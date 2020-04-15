Brainstorm plans ‘Virtual Week’ to fill void left by NAB’s cancellation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. John Smith johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.

Brainstorm is going live next week, April 20-24, with a series of virtual presentations on its real-time graphics and virtual studio solutions.

The “Virtual Week” takes the place of Brainstorm’s 2020 NAB Show attendance, following the cancelation due to the coronavirus.

Brainstorm notes sessions will focus on InfinitySet virtual sets and augmented reality including Unreal Engine, broadcast virtual set workflows using InfinitySet as a hub and Aston for motion graphics creation, CG and playout system, with special interest in graphics workflow environments.

“We want to ensure that our customers, users and the market worldwide can receive immediate, comprehensive and updated information on our new announcements, and, most importantly, accessible on demand. Now that many countries have restrictions in social contact and working conditions, so people can’t attend the usual events in person, Brainstorm wants to maintain the communications open and the conversations flowing,” said David Alexander of Brainstorm.

Registration for the online event is available on the Brainstorm website.